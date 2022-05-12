Entertainment

Balenciaga | Demna Gvasalia, the creator of the controversial destroyed sneakers that cost US $ 1,850

Sneakers launched by the Balenciaga brand at a cost of US$1,850 and whose style is "dirty" Y "broken".

Sneakers launched by the Balenciaga brand at a cost of US$1,850 and whose style is “dirty” and “broken”.

Torn, dirty, but for sale for $1,850.

The luxurious brand Balenciaga released a worn version of his sneakers paris high topwhich he has baptized as the Full Destroyed or completely destroyed.

According to the firm’s portal, the shoe is a limited edition and is available in black and white. The model is also engraved with the coveted company name.

The new creation, however, has been criticized in social networks and has caused the creation of many memes.

