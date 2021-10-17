Balenciaga designed Kim Kardashian’s dresses on Saturday night live

Kim Kardashian (courtesy of Youtube channel @saturdaynightlive)



His presence had been announced in September, but only last week it was discovered that Kim Kardashian would open the new season of Saturday night live, show online on the Nbc. The influencer baptized the program with a show of his very sarcastic and pungent towards the family and he did so by standing out for his entirely signed outfit Balenciaga. The artistic director of the brand Demna Gvasalia in fact he is in close relationship with both Kim Kardashian and with Kanye West, rapper and ex-husband of the influencer, and the same businesswoman walked the red carpet in Paris designed by the designer to launch the new ss 2022 collection (see MFF of 05/10/2021).

Kardashian wore three different Balenciaga dresses, all pink, which she also used to arrive and leave the television studios at the end of the show. For her monologue she chose a hyper-adherent velvety total fuchsia dress, which captured the attention of spectators and fans as much as her monologue, much discussed by showgirl fans in the post show (but it was also talked about in the American press) with jokes about the family, star of the reality show in the United States Keeping up with the Kardashians. During the show, Kim Kardashian also dressed other non-Balenciaga dresses for acting moments.

While off the program, on the way to the studio, Kardashian wore a long pink anorak coat by Balenciaga, paired with silver pointed boots, a glitter bag and flashy sunglasses, and again, to go out, a spandex silhouette accompanied by a coat. long feathered. (All rights reserved)