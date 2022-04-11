Balenciaga enlists Kim Kardashian again in its latest campaign

The brand led by Demna showcases its famous “pantaleggings”.

Photo credit: Stef Mitchell for Balenciaga

Balenciaga has just unveiled its new campaign and the luxury brand has once again chosen to appeal to Kim Kardashian. We find her again with an iPhone in her hand, just like in the first part of the campaign highlighting her. The businesswoman is immortalized in the middle of a selfie session, this time wearing a red cropped hoodie and a “pantaleggings” in bright pink heels, as the brand led by Demna writes in the caption of an Instagram post dedicated to this new campaign.

The star revealed on the small screen through his reality show “Keep Up With The Kardashian” has been chosen to promote Balenciaga’s latest bag titled “The Cagole”. A mini-video posted in the story of the brand’s Instagram account, where we see the founder of SKIMS clearly busy scrolling on her iPhone, accompanies the photos captured by photographer Stef Mitchell. On its website, Balenciaga offers the pre-order outfit worn by Kim K, which consists of pink pants at 2,400 euros or a series of jewelry. Alongside Kim Kardashian, the label has chosen to enlist BFRND, the composer behind each Balenciaga show since fall 2017, as well as buyer Kat Zhang.

Pieces from the new collection are available on the Balenciaga eshop. A few days ago, Balenciaga and Aya Nakamura unveiled collaborative merch.

