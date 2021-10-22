Balenciaga replaces Gucci on the podium

Other than the law of retaliation, nothing is more powerful than market trends. When the Luxury Resale Report was published in 2019, Gucci turned out to be the most searched brand “with a 78% increase in searches” by online users. Balenciaga, in turn, was at the antipodes: he was in tenth place. Only two years later, Lyst’s most recent report officially proclaimed Balenciaga at the top of the top 10. The French fashion house has overtaken Gucci, which however is still second. How did she do it?

2021 was a very busy year for Balenciaga but, to get to the top of the Lyst Index – the quarterly ranking of the most desired fashion brands and products on a global scale, – the maison must have come a long way (quickly). The perception we have had in this long year is that Demna Gvasalia, creative director of the maison founded by Cristóbal Balenciaga in 1919 in Paris, has poured most of his energy (if not all) into the decoding of the most high-sounding and typical languages ​​of the house. In doing so, he managed to bring the new generations closer to the brand: the clear proof of this constant dialogue between couture and contemporaneity was the collaboration with Matt Groening during the last Paris Fashion Week, where Demna Gvasalia presented Balenciaga /The Simpsons: an episode of the famous American cartoon that has merged the lyricism of fashion with the hype of popular culture.

The ranking of Lyst, the online shopping platform used by over 150 million people a year to intercept (and buy) fashion garments and accessories among 17 thousand brands and stores, has also taken into consideration other factors. As the official report explains, the formula behind the top 10, “takes into account the buying behavior of shoppers, as well as conversion and sales rates. It also includes search data obtained from Google, as well as mentions on social networks and international engagement statistics, over a period of three months “. It is in fact in the calculations of the third quarter of 2021 that the fashion house Balenciaga is involved.

The third quarter of 2021 opened, in July, with the great return of Balenciaga to the high fashion calendar in Paris after 53 years of absence. And even there, in that context so specifically lyrical (as dictated by the majesty of haute couture), Demna Gvasalia managed to create a deep furrow in the conversation between past and present. A furrow that was then filled with media attention, hype and – consequently – online searches. But his intent, on the other hand, had been well targeted and he had declared it to wwd.com: Demna wanted to “bring couture into a modern context and communicate it to today’s audience”. He succeeded.

Balenciaga haute couture Fall Winter 2021 2022 COURTESY BALENCIAGA PRESS OFFICE

Again, at the end of August, Demna Gvasalia teamed up with rapper Kanye West, who designed a series of Balenciaga merchandise to celebrate the launch of his Donda album. The capsule – consisting of long-sleeved T-shirt (there’s even one with a picture of Kanye’s mother), baseball cap and balaclava-style face mask – of course, was made available in a limited edition. Another goal scored straight on goal.

Then, on September 20, 2021, Balenciaga has announced the launch of a creative partnership with Fortnite, the award-winning online gaming platform. For the first time in (its) history, the videogame has collaborated with a luxury brand, making clothes, shoes and virtual accessories by Balenciaga available within the game. The partnership was also celebrated by a limited edition capsule of hoodies, shirts, jackets and caps with both Fortnite and Balenciaga logos. Another success.

Balenciaga x Fortnite. COURTESY BALENCIAGA PRESS OFFICE

Finally, Rihanna and Kim Kardashian wore Balenciaga dresses at the Met Gala 2021. Amazing, irreverent, provocative (we even went so far as to wonder if Rihanna was hiding a pregnancy, under her maxi coat), the media response generated great buzz and also triggered countless memes that went viral in no time on social media. Lyst confirms: brand searches jumped 505%.

Rihanna in Balenciaga haute couture at the Met Gala 2021 Gilbert CarrasquilloGetty Images

Loading... Advertisements Kim Kardashian in Balenciaga at the Met Gala 2021. Next to her, Demna Gvasalia. John ShearerGetty Images

This analysis, of course, does not rule out Gucci’s maximum popularity (which resists in its second position in the standings). The Italian fashion house, which this year celebrated 100 years with the Gucci collection Air (not even to do it on purpose, it was just a powerful operation of “creative hacking” at Balenciaga), it kept us on our toes not a little with the imminent release of the film House of Gucci (which saw Lady Gaga shoot on the set with Adam Driver, right in Italy). And in addition to the 86% increase in turnover in the 2nd quarter (confirmed again by Lyst) and the launch of the Gucci Vault (the online concept store based on the maison’s past, present and future), creative director Alessandro Michele thought also to continue the celebrations of the 100th anniversary through the Gucci Circolo, a place of experiential activations to live and fully assimilate the heritage of the maison.

To date, the last word is not said. With Dior third in the standings, Gucci and Balenciaga will have three months before the final closure of the 2021 standings. Will Balenciaga remain in the lead? Ballot either.

