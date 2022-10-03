Balenciaga spring/summer 2023 confirms the cultural power of Demna

Currently, the creative director of Balenciaga, Demna, is responsible for dressing a large part of the celebrities -and creating trends with it-. You may have already seen who opened the spring/summer 2023 show Balenciagaheld in a muddy convention center spruced up by Spanish artist Santiago Sierra: when the lights came on, there it was kanye-westsplashing his way down the runway in an oversized military-style coat covered in pockets.

Ye is a muse of Balenciaga whose devotion to the brand—like that of his ex-wife Kim Kardashian—has created a phenomenally modern cycle around the work of Demna. Through the rapper’s collaboration with the housewe are continually exposed to the challenging and exciting ideas of Demna on how to dress in 2022. There also seems to be some influence in the opposite direction. the jacket that Ye she wore on the runway also lined up perfectly with her recent style aesthetic deluxe; leather motorcycle pants, meanwhile, hailed a golden age of motorcycle style. kanye-west.

Offset Nadine Fraczkowski

The reach of Demna Gvasalia

In the rest of the first row, the full force of the cultural power of Demna: there was Offset, with his face hidden behind a helmet of Balenciaga Couture black colour; Daniel Kaluuya, in a tight T-shirt from Adidas x Balenciaga; Not forgetting Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner, whose arrival sparked a noisy little stampede of photographers. Demna it did better than any other brand, amassing a cult following of celebrities with massive social media power.