Balenciaga: the scandal over publicity photos with children for which the brand had to apologize

Fashion house Balenciaga has come under fire for publicity photos showing child models posing with fetish-themed teddy bears, which have been described as “indecent”.

The publication of the images on social networks – which are part of a campaign to promote its Objects range – unleashed a wave of criticism.

The huge controversy made the reality TV star kim kardashianwho is an ambassador for the brand, issued a statement in this regard.

Balenciaga removed the images and assured that he is taking action against those responsible for the images.

