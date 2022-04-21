Balerdi, the like pro-Neymar who goes very badly

This Sunday evening, Paris Saint-Germain hosted Olympique de Marseille at the Parc des Princes. The capital club has taken over its Marseille rival.

Paris Saint-Germain beat OM this Sunday evening in Ligue 1 after a very lackluster match. Mauricio Pochettino’s players take another step towards the league title. As for the Marseillais, no big consequences also for their place on the podium. But the Phocaeans may have regrets given the scenario of the match. Despite everything, the show was not there at the Parc des Princes, between a dull atmosphere and a soporific match. But never mind, PSG gleaned another Classic and some Ile-de-France players wanted to immortalize the moment on their social networks. This is particularly the case of Neymar Jr, who posted a photo of the celebration of his goal against OM.

And obviously, it pleased… Leonardo Balerdi, Olympique de Marseille player. A like from the Argentinian on the photo of Neymar Jr has indeed been controversial for a few hours among Marseille fans, who wanted to warn the former Borussia Dortmund player: