Balerdi, the like pro-Neymar who goes very badly
This Sunday evening, Paris Saint-Germain hosted Olympique de Marseille at the Parc des Princes. The capital club has taken over its Marseille rival.
Paris Saint-Germain beat OM this Sunday evening in Ligue 1 after a very lackluster match. Mauricio Pochettino’s players take another step towards the league title. As for the Marseillais, no big consequences also for their place on the podium. But the Phocaeans may have regrets given the scenario of the match. Despite everything, the show was not there at the Parc des Princes, between a dull atmosphere and a soporific match. But never mind, PSG gleaned another Classic and some Ile-de-France players wanted to immortalize the moment on their social networks. This is particularly the case of Neymar Jr, who posted a photo of the celebration of his goal against OM.
And obviously, it pleased… Leonardo Balerdi, Olympique de Marseille player. A like from the Argentinian on the photo of Neymar Jr has indeed been controversial for a few hours among Marseille fans, who wanted to warn the former Borussia Dortmund player:
- “Listen to me, don’t even think for a second that unfortunately I’ll meet you, I’ll make you understand respect and above all the institution”
- “All the same, Payet who calms Neymar, kisses Mbappe, Guendouzi who says nothing, a team of s…”
- “The players are not like us, they don’t give a damn about the OM institution, it’s only their bank account that counts”
- “But if half of the Marseille players are supporters of Paris… that’s how it is… but since they suck, they play in Marseille”
- “Leo Balerdi is lucid the goal is not bad. Deep ball Rongier right side (lol) speeded up by Neymar with hazardous exit from the goalkeeper who takes the place of Mandanda the depression”