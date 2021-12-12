Balkan route, the girl lost in the Dragogna river died

The ten-year-old Turkish girl who had been missing since late yesterday afternoon was found lifeless. The little girl, together with her mother and three brothers, was crossing the Dragogna river, on the border between Croatia and Slovenia, after having traveled the Balkan route.

It was probably on Mom’s shoulders when the raging river current carried her away.

The discovery of the body, reported the Istrian police, took place about 400 meters from the place of disappearance. The searches, by Slovenian and Croatian policemen, with teams of divers, mountain rescue, firefighters and red cross (about fifty people), began immediately after the little girl was snatched from her mother’s arms.

The 47-year-old woman managed to save herself by clinging to a tree. In shock, she was recovered by rescuers and taken to hospital. Two other children of the woman, aged 18 and five, had already reached the Slovenian side of the river, while the third, 13, was still on the Croatian side. The three children were entrusted to social services while the woman, after treatment, was accompanied to a center for asylum seekers.

“Let us reflect on the death of this child on a nearby and familiar European border, at least for a day shakes the minds of those who look at these people as a wave of dangerous ‘invaders’. The question of the Balkan route cannot be trivialized. and it would not be right to underestimate it, we think in global terms, but first of all it must be remembered that we are talking about human beings, ready to face any risk in order to change their lives. There will be no walls to hold them back if we do not contribute to building peace and opportunities in Countries of origin “, says the senator Tatjana Rojc (Pd).