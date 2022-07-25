Ballard Partners brings the Giammattei government closer to politicians allied to Donald Trump

When the contract with Ballard Partners -known as the Trump lobbying agency- was defined at the beginning of the year, the expectations of the Alejandro Giammattei government were to get closer to the centers of political power in the US, improve bilateral relations and attract investment. , as stated in a press release.

In January this year, the Taiwanese government contracted for $900 thousand to the signature of lobby Ballard Partners to promote Guatemalan interests in the United States (USA). Seven months later, the results of this lobbying are summed up in meetings with mostly Republican American politicians and allies of former President Donald Trump.

But, to date, there are doubts that these ambitions will be met.

In recent months, Ballard Partners has provided meetings between representatives of the Guatemalan government and six Republican congressmen, all representatives in Floridaand four of them do not integrate committees whose work is related to Guatemala, they consider themselves experts in international politics.

It’s about congressmen Greg Steube, Bryan Mast, Byron Donalds, Carlos Giménez, Daniel Webster, and Mario Díaz-Balart. From them, only the first two make up the Foreign Affairs Committee, which oversees and legislates on foreign assistance issues. The rest participate, for the most part, in committees that have little to do with Guatemala, such as transportation, natural resources, or science or technology, according to experts in international politics.

The common denominator of them is who are allies of Trump, who has expressed his support for re-election in November, and some supported the hard-line immigration policy promoted by the tycoon during his administration.

The only Democratic politician with whom the government had a rapprochement was Sen. Tim Kaine, who chairs the Senate Foreign Relations Committee’s subcommittee on the Western Hemisphere.

Kaine, from the state of Virginia, has promoted Temporary Protected Status for Guatemalan migrants who already reside in the US before the administration of President Joe Biden. In addition, he told the Voice of America days after the meeting that the fight against Corruption in Guatemala is essential to achieve “a stronger economy.”

In addition, the firm provided the Giammattei government with another meeting with Brandon Yoders, staffer in the Senate Foreign Relations Committee in the Latin America portfolio. However, there are no reports of rapprochement with the senator who chairs this body, Bob Menéndez

On behalf of Guatemala, the ministers of economy, labor, foreign relations and the Guatemalan ambassador to the US, Alfonso Quiñónez, participated in the meetings.

In addition, Ballard Partners has facilitated appointments with three entrepreneurs: John Barsa, of the company Logically; Carlos Penin, from Cap Engineering and Alex Ochoa, from Tower Zone Wireless Group.

In the case of Barsa, he is a businessman who served as interim administrator of the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) during the Trump administration and sympathizes with conservative Guatemalan organizations for their anti-abortion positions..

These meetings are recorded in a service report from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which was accessed through a request for public information.

A government nostalgic for the Trump era

When consulting the Ministry of Foreign Affairs about these appointments, he assures that the objective of the contract is to have approaches with various congressmen to discuss topics of interest to Guatemala.

“A clear example of a key issue for Guatemala is migration. Although it is true that there are specific committees that follow up on it, given the current situation, it has garnered great interest from all members of Congress,” the portfolio responded through its social communication office.

The office argued that some deputies with whom it had approaches are part of committees “that have jurisdiction over issues of interest to Guatemala and the region” such as appropriations, internal security, labor and judicial matters.

However, for former Foreign Minister Edgar Gutiérrez, the meetings promoted by the firm will not generate any impact. Mainly because all the appointments have been with congressmen from the state of Florida, Republicans and those far from the administration in Washington.

“In a sentence, are going with marginals, what it reflects the marginality of the government’s foreign policy in Washington. His relations with the administration (Biden) are practically broken. They have no access to central power,” he maintains.

Gutiérrez believes that the government of Alejandro Giammattei is betting on Trump returning to power, but it is complicated for this to happen.

“Just like Bukele, Giammattei has no international alliesGutierrez says. Although his disadvantage in relation to the Salvadoran president is that he does not enjoy credibility with the population.

Williams Álvarez, an internationalist, agrees that the fruits of this lobbying will be limited, since Ballard Partners was an influential firm in the Trump era, but it is no longer the case today.

“This agency does not have the power it used to. They have met only with groups of Florida congressmen whose impact is not significant. There is no Texas or California or anywhere else. It’s just the same group,” Álvarez said.

Likewise, it is noteworthy that a meeting was held with a staffer in the Senate Foreign Relations Committee and not with the president of this body. “Merely having met with the committee chairman’s staffer (Senator Bob Menéndez) is not enough to influence the commission. It gives the impression that they could not meet with someone else. It seems that no one was interested in talking to Guatemala,” says Álvarez.

For Álvarez, the Guatemalan government, and its rapprochement with Republican ProTrump politicians, emulates the policy of Florida Governor Ron De Santis, who has lashed out at the Biden administration on several occasions.

“The Government of Guatemala emulates the policy of the Governor of Florida. The way the government views his relationship with the Biden administration seems to be copied from the way the governor of Florida views his relationship with Biden. Guatemala is sold as a republican government that tries to win sympathy among the Republicans, who are annoyed by the Democratic government,” Álvarez said.