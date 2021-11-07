Ballardini: “We have immediately returned to Empoli”

The rossoblù coach and his thoughts on Dazn’s microphones after the draw reached in extremis with Empoli, 2-2 at Castellani. So Davide Ballardini on a nice Genoa in the first half with all the conditions for obtaining the second victory in the championship, then the decline and the draw.

Happy for Bianchi’s goal or disappointed for the decline in the second half ?: «I’m happy, I’m sorry. I’m happy for the first half because Genoa really did a great first half. I am sorry for the start of the second half because we suffered too much and we are equally happy with the reaction we had because we managed to recover the match against a team that put everyone in difficulty at a disadvantage ».

Why the drop in the second half? Psychological question ?: «We are not yet so solid, bosses; we are very generous but also fragile and then it happens that we drop a little. One can also suffer but be masters of the situation; instead we tend to suffer but also suffer in a way that I do not say passively but we create few difficulties for the opponents even if the opponents play in our half. Very good in the first half, bad at the beginning of the second half. They started with three forwards and three midfielders, so they played 4-3-3. We had to be better at catching them immediately as we did in the first half with the fifths getting up on the full backs, but we did this very well in the first half, less well in the second half; the midfielders have dropped a bit. The team lost the distance and by losing the distance we immediately returned, the freshness of Empoli that puts everyone in difficulty ».

The absences, the game system changes: «I’m not used to complaining but it is true that we have eight players out and they are important players. It is true that we have players who are very similar so we must meet the characteristics of our players – explains Ballardini – It is true that we have many central defenders behind us and maybe we don’t have many fifths. There are many small things that affect your disposition, your choices and finally it must also be said that the coach is not facilitated by the Genoa squad which is made up of thirty-four players. Thirty-four players are not easy to manage even if they are guys who give their all and are committed. But managing thirty-four players is not easy ».

Among the best Criscito and Sturaro who have Genoa under their skin but also Bianchi, who has grown up in the nursery since he was ten years old. A beautiful story Bianchi’s goal: «Of course. He’s a guy who deserves it. He is a serious guy and often, during the week when we train with opposing teams, he often stays out because we have seven / eight strikers in the squad. But he trains, shut up, he gives it his all when called. He deserves the goal because he is a serious and clean boy; it deserves this satisfaction and I hope it deserves many more ».

Does the point release the tension? “Don’t loosen anything! There is always great tension here. That’s how it is at Genoa and that’s how nice it is. If possible, all of us need to do better ”Ballardini comments.



