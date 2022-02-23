Ballerina shoes with wide jeans: the trend of the most elegant

Finding the ideal complement to orchestrate a masterful styling will be simple, it will only be enough to go to a few ballerina shoes. The model that the pop stars wore at the beginning of the century comes back to life, but this time, they insist on conquering the asphalt in an elegant key, providing a rejuvenating and sophisticated effect.

the catwalks Spring/Summer 2022 exposed the imperial return of the ballerina shoes of the 2000s, as lived in the Simone Rocha collection. Virginie Viard was no stranger to presenting them at Chanel as the design that releases romance. However, after performing a general panning it was shown that the best dressed hypnotize the trends of the moment with low sneakers who were born in dance halls. With a transforming twist they detach themselves from the style ladylike to set sail in that urban aesthetic, since they are the baggy jeans his new fashion adaptation.

It’s time to take paper and pencil, to be inspired by the combinations in ballerina shoes and jeans that will add victory and add elegance.

How to combine ballerina shoes with wide jeans?

With attractive blazers

Ballerina shoes with wide jeans and a blazer, a meeting that leads an exponential aesthetic. Christian Virig

The ballerina shoes they get along with jeans. That’s right, this unification has been communicated to be an eternal basic, and they have a refined and casual finish in all occasions of use. Willing to enchant an expected meeting, a social gathering or attend an exponential catwalk. The London Fashion Week made it clear that the baggy jeans they will be forever, and to soften their carefree climax, choose the footwear in vogue will be a success. To pin it down, a structured blazer with edgy details will be special—just add a turtleneck sweater and subtle accessories.

A romantic blouse will be everything