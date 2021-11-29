Ballon d’Or 2021 LIVE: Barella 26th, Lautaro 21st and Kjaer 18th | Nationals

Everything is ready for the 65th edition of the Golden Ball. Tonight at 20:30 at the Théâtre du Châtelet in Paris the most important individual football award in the world will be awarded by the jury of France Football, which after a year of “forced stop” due to the Covid emergency will be awarded again.

18.00 – 19th place for the Chelsea and England midfielder Mason Mount, while in 18th place is the defender of Milan Simon Kjaer, protagonist during the European Championship with Denmark also for the tragic moments linked to the illness of Christian Eriksen. Finally in 17th place the striker of Atletico Madrid and Uruguay, Luis Suarez.

17.30 – In 21st place ex-aequo Manchester United midfielder Bruno Fernades e Inter striker Lautaro Martinez. At the 20th Manchester City winger Ryad Mahrez.

5.15 pm – 25 ° place for Phil Foden of Manchester City. To the 24 ° the talent of Barcelona, Pedri. Finally to the 23rd places the Tottenham and England bomber Harry Kane.

05.05 – At 26th, 3 players are classified with a tie. These are Gerard Moreno of Villarreal, Ruben Dias Portuguese defender of Manchester City and the Inter midfielder, Nicolò Barella.

17.00 – Here are the first verdicts: 29th place for Cesar Azpilicueta defender and captain of Chelsea and a tie also for the Real Madrid midfielder, Luka Modric

THE 30 CANDIDATES