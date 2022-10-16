Ballon d’Or 2022: all about the 66th edition

The Ballon d’Or 2022 will be awarded this Monday, October 17 in Paris. Here is everything you need to know about the 66th edition of the famous football trophy.

Where and when will the Ballon d’Or be awarded?

The Ballon d’Or will be awarded on Monday, October 17 at the Théâtre du Châtelet in Paris.

The 30 candidates

Antonio Rüdiger (Germany, Real Madrid)

Bernardo Silva (Portugal, Manchester City)

Casemiro (Brazil, Real Madrid)

Christopher Nkunku (France, Leipzig)

Cristiano Ronaldo (Portugal, Manchester United)

Darwin Núñez (Uruguay, Liverpool)

Dusan Vlahovic (Croatia, Juventus)

Erling Haaland (Norway, Manchester City)

Fabinho (Brazil, Liverpool)

Harry Kane (England, Tottenham)

Heung-min Son (South Korea, Tottenham)

Joao Cancelo (Portugal, Manchester City)

Joshua Kimmich (Germany, Bayern)

Karim Benzema (France, Real Madrid)

Kevin de Bruyne (Belgium, Manchester City)

Kylian Mbappe (France, Paris)

Luiz Diaz (Colombia, Liverpool)

Luka Modric (Croatia, Real Madrid)

Mike Maignan (France, AC Milan)

Mohamed Salah (Egypt, Liverpool)

Phil Foden (England, Manchester City)

Rafael Leao (Portugal, AC Milan)

Riyad Mahrez (Algeria, Manchester City)

Robert Lewandowski (Poland, Barcelona)

Sadio Mané (Senegal, Bayern)

Sebastien Haller (Ivory Coast, Dortmund)

Thibaut Courtois (Belgium, Real Madrid)

Trent Alexander-Arnold (England, Liverpool)

Vinicius Jr (Brazil, Real Madrid)

Virgil van Dijk (Netherlands, Liverpool)

Karim Benzema as a favorite?

Fourth in 2021, Karim Benzema is the big favorite for this year. Author of an excellent season with Real Madrid (Champions League, La Liga), he also won the League of Nations last year with the France team. Will he be rewarded? Apart from Lyon, Robert Lewandowski, second behind Lionel Messi last year, could claim it or Sadio Mané, winner of the African Cup with Senegal.

The ranking in 2021

1 – Lionel Messi (PSG, Argentina)

2 – Robert Lewandowski (Bayern, Poland)

3 – Jorginho (Chelsea, Italy)

4 – Karim Benzema (Real Madrid, France)

5 – N’Golo Kante (Chelsea, France)

6 – Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United, Portugal)

7 – Mohamed Salah (Liverpool, Egypt)

8 – Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City, Belgium)

9 – Kylian Mbappé (PSG, France)

10 – Gianluigi Donnarumma (PSGn, Italy)

The full list

2021 Lionel Messi (Paris Saint-Germain, Argentina)

2020 Not attributed

2019 Lionel Messi (Barcelona, ​​Argentina)

2018 Luka Modric (Real Madrid, Croatia)

2017 Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid, Portugal)

2016 Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid, Portugal)

2015 Lionel Messi (Barcelona, ​​Argentina)

2014 Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid, Portugal)

2013 Cristiano Ronaldo (Real Madrid, Portugal)

2012 Lionel Messi (Barcelona, ​​Argentina)

2011 Lionel Messi (Barcelona, ​​Argentina)

2010 Lionel Messi (Barcelona, ​​Argentina)

2009 Lionel Messi (Barcelona, ​​Argentina)

2008 Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United, Portugal)

2007 Kaka (Milan, Brazil)

2006 Fabio Cannavaro (Real Madrid, Italy)

2005 Ronaldinho (Barcelona, ​​Brazil)

2004 Andriy Shevchenko (Milan, Ukraine)

2003 Pavel Nedved (Juventus, Czech Republic)

2002 Ronaldo (Real Madrid, Brazil)

2001 Michael Owen (Liverpool, England)

2000 Luis Figo (Real Madrid, Portugal)

1999 Rivaldo (Barcelona, ​​Brazil)

1998 Zinedine Zidane (Juventus, France)

1997 Ronaldo (Inter, Brazil)

1996 Matthias Sammer (Borussia Dortmund, Germany)

1995 George Weah (Milan, Liberia)

1994 Hristo Stoichkov (Barcelona, ​​Bulgaria)

1993 Roberto Baggio (Juventus, Italy)

1992 Marco Van Basten (Milan, Netherlands)

1991 Jean-Pierre Papin (Marseille, France)

1990 Lothar Matthaus (Inter, Germany)

1989 Marco Van Basten (Milan, Netherlands)

1988 Marco Van Basten (Milan, Netherlands)

1987 Ruud Gullit (Milan, Netherlands)

1986 Igor Belanov (Dynamo Kyiv, USSR)

1985 Michel Platini (Juventus, France)

1984 Michel Platini (Juventus, France)

1983 Michel Platini (Juventus, France)

1982 Paolo Rossi (Juventus, Italy)

nineteen eighty one Karl-Heinz Rummenigge (Bayern, Germany)

1980 Karl-Heinz Rummenigge (Bayern, Germany)

1979 Kevin Keegan (Hamburg, England)

1978 Kevin Keegan (Hamburg, England)

1977 Allan Simonsen (Borussia Monchengladbach, Denmark)

1976 Franz Beckenbauer (Bayern, Germany)

1975 Oleg Blokhin (Dynamo Kyiv, USSR)

1974 Johan Cruyff (Barcelona, ​​Netherlands)

1973 Johan Cruyff (Barcelona, ​​Netherlands)

1972 Franz Beckenbauer (Bayern, Germany)

1971 Johan Cruyff (Ajax, Netherlands)

1970 Gerd Muller (Bayern, Germany)

1969 Gianni Rivera (Milan, Italy)

1968 George Best (Manchester United, Northern Ireland)

1967 Flórián Albert (Ferencváros, Hungary)

1966 Bobby Charlton (Manchester United, England)

1965 Eusebio (Benfica, Portugal)

1964 Denis Law (Manchester United, Scotland)

1963 Lev Yashin (Dinamo de Moscú, USSR)

1962 Josef Masopust (Dukla Praga, Czechoslovakia)

1961 Omar Sívori (Juventus, Italy)

1960 Luis Suarez (Barcelona, ​​Spain)

1959 Alfredo Di Stefano (Real Madrid, Spain)

1958 Raymond Kopa (Real Madrid, France)

1957 Alfredo Di Stefano (Real Madrid, Spain)

1956 Stanley Matthews (Blackpool, England)

The most successful players

7 titles – Lionel Messi

5-Cristiano Ronaldo

3 – Michel Platini

3 – John Cruyff

3 – Marco van Basten

The French already titled

Four Frenchmen have already won the Ballon d’Or: Raymond Kopa (1958), Michel Platini (1983, 1984, 1985), Jean-Pierre Papin (1991) and Zinédine Zidane (1998).

What are the other trophies?

In addition to the men’s Ballon d’Or, this evening will see other trophies being awarded: the Kopa Trophy (best young player), the Yachine Trophy (best goalkeeper), the women’s Ballon d’Or and the Socrates Prize (committed player).