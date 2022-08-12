Ballon d’Or 2022. Benzema and Mbappé are there, Messi and Neymar absent… The list of 30 nominated players

Who will succeed Lionel Messi, crowned for the seventh time in his career in 2021, on the Ballon d’Or 2022 list? This Friday August 12 was unveiled the list of thirty players nominated for the trophy for best player of the past season.

Karim Benzema big favorite

44 goals and 15 assists in 45 matches. A Champions League and a La Liga in your pocket. Karim Benzema’s season is exceptional, whether individually or collectively. And the Frenchman is a huge favorite. Robert Lewandowski should once again settle for a place of honor. The Bayern Munich striker, undoubtedly the Frenchman’s main competitor, 2nd in 2021, should once again finish on the podium.

Two notable absentees are to be noted: the Argentinian Lionel Messi, winner in 2021, and the Brazilian Neymar. These last two had been accustomed to being appointed for many years. For Messi, his absence is a first since 2005.

The list of nominees for the Ballon d’Or 2022

Thibaut Courtois (BEL / Real Madrid)

Rafael Leao (POR / AC Milan)

Joshua Kimmich (GER / Bayern Munich)

Mohamed Salah (EGY / Liverpool)

Christopher Nkunku (FRA / RB Leipzig)

Trent Alexander-Arnold (ENG / Liverpool)

Vinicius JR (BRE / Real Madrid)

Bernardo Silva (POR/Manchester City)

Luis Diaz (COL / Liverpool)

Robert Lewandowski (POL / FC Barcelona)

Riyad Mahrez (ALG / Manchester City)

Casemiro (BRE / Real Madrid)

Heung-Min Son (South Korea / Tottenham)

Fabinho (BRE / Liverpool)

Karim Benzema (FRA / Real Madrid)

Mike Maignan (FRA / AC Milan)

Harry Kane (ENG / Tottenham)

Darwin Nunez (URU / Liverpool)

Phil Foden (ENG / Manchester City)

Sadio Mané (SEN / Bayern Munich)

Sebastien Haller (Borussia Dortmund)

Luka Modric (CRO / Real Madrid)

Antonio Rudiger (GER / Real Madrid)

Kevin De Bruyne (BEL / Manchester City)

Cristiano Ronaldo (POR / Manchester United)

Dusan Vlahovic (SER / Juventus)

Virgil Van Dijk (PB / Liverpool)

Joao Cancelo (POR / Manchester City)

Erling Haaland (NOR / Manchester City)

Kylian Mbappé (FRA / PSG)