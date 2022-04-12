Ballon d’Or 2022 – Benzema favorite, Mbappé cited among his 4 competitors

2021 Ballon d’Or barely awarded to 34-year-old Paris Saint-Germain and Argentina striker Lionel Messi the rules of the famous trophy have changed. In particular the fact that it no longer concerns a calendar year, but a season. There will therefore be a reward for the 2021-2022 season which will be awarded in October 2022 (shortly before the World Cup therefore). This Tuesday, The Team offered a small point on the race and places Karim Benzema, 34-year-old striker from Real Madrid and the French team, as the big favorite. It is also a question of his 4 most serious competitors with Kylian Mbappé, 23-year-old counterpart of PSG and the Blues, which is quoted.

“Karim Benzema decided to take the lead of a small group of breakaways and lead a frantic pace. Everything in his last years is magnificent: his constant evolution, his permanence on the summits, the improvement of his background, his way of making others better, too. Like Benzema, Robert Lewandowski has sat at high altitudes for several years. The two center-forwards can each believe in a victory in the Champions League. The first of the two eliminated from the competition would then be exposed to the risk of losing the individual golds. The change of calendar could also serve the interests of Sadio Mané. The Liverpool striker won the African Cup of Nations this winter with Senegal, just before being decisive in the play-offs at the World Cup against Egypt, so many arguments which, if they added to a Champions League, an English title and an FA Cup (in addition to a League Cup already won), would impact the electoral college.

Still ” a chance “ for Mbappe?

Kevin De Bruyne can also claim the Champions League-Premier League-FA Cup treble but, while he is arguably Manchester City’s best player, his influence on his team’s game does not seem as strong as that of his competitors on theirs. Because if the collective prize list is still one of the selection criteria, the new rules of the Ballon d’Or want to focus “on the individual performances and the decisive and impressive character of the contenders”. This seems to maintain a chance for Kylian Mbappé, despite PSG’s premature elimination from the Champions League. »

Of course, we must be wary of this estimate because it concerns The Team, which is not an absolute certainty. You have to be careful of the desire to see a French player win this famous award. But we can grant the newspaper that Benzema is a very serious candidate with his performances, his importance in the collective and the possible titles. We still have to validate this last part, because the quarter-final returns of the Champions League are to be played and qualification is far from certain. Especially since 3 of the 4 competitors mentioned here can also qualify. Benzema’s hat-tricks against PSG and Chelsea necessarily count, but going to the end of the competition is also logically important.

Moreover, the short course of PSG risks weighing heavily on Mbappé’s balance sheet, even if he does not have much to reproach himself for. We can expect to see him rather well placed in this Ballon d’Or ranking, but a victory would be rather a surprise. Even if he regularly impresses, which indeed makes him a player who should collect votes. It’s good to remember that he is not the only very big player in activity. He should win the Ballon d’Or one day, but rather another year.