Ballon d’Or 2022: Cristiano Ronaldo, Mbappé, Macron, World Cup, Benzema lets go

Facing the press after receiving his Ballon d’Or 2022 on Monday evening, Karim Benzema thanked Emmanuel Macron and Kylian Mbappé for their congratulatory message. The Real Madrid striker also spoke about his next goal: the World Cup in Qatar.

He will have waited for the last years of his career but Karim Benzema is also the holder of a Ballon d’Or. The French striker won the BO 2022 on Monday evening during a major ceremony organized by France Football in Paris. In the race with 29 other candidates, the 34-year-old won the crown ahead of Sadio Mané and Kevin de Bruyne in particular.

After his first reactions on the platform where he spoke of the “People’s Golden Ball” after receiving his trophy from the hands of Zinedine Zidane, the Real Madrid captain confided in the press after his coronation. The opportunity for KB9 to react to the rains of tributes that flood social networks after his coronation.

And the Madrilenian thanked Kylian Mbappé but also the French President, Emmanuel Macron, for their message of congratulations. ” I thank the president for the congratulations on the networks. When I play football, I don’t go on the field to call someone or message someone. I play to give emotions to those who see me play Benzema told reporters.

The merengue locker room boss also paid tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo, who arrived 20th in the general classification: “ It was an honor to play with him, he’s a beast. The day he left, the ambition to be better entered my head. Since he left, I have been motivated to do more things on the pitch. »

Finally, the native of Lyon revealed his goal for the rest of his career. And the former Gones center-forward said he won the 2022 World Cup (November 20-December 18) with the France team. “ As I always say, I have ambition. I never won the World Cup with France. Things like that I have yet to accomplish. It is a goal. I have a lot of ambition and self-confidence. Going to the World Cup, doing everything I can to win it, that’s my goal right now “, he concluded.

