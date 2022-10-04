Entertainment

Ballon d’Or 2022 finalists: Lionel Messi is not among the nominees. The awards ceremony will take place on October 17.

Preparation for the 2022 Ballon d’Or officially began on August 12 with the announcement of the finalists for each of the four main prizes.

Record seven-time winner Lionel Messi and teammate Neymar were not on the list. The announcement ceremony of the winners will take place on October 17.

The Argentinian PSG star controversially won the award last year, but he was not among the 30 players who will be in contention for the men’s Ballon d’Or this time around. Real Madrid’s Karim Benzema is seen as the big favourite. given his exploits with his club, which won La Liga and the UEFA Champions League. The battle for the honor of women promises to be more open.

Renowned French publication France Football, which has overseen the award and the voting process since 1956, has unveiled the full list of names eligible for the four main accolades, including the two main Ballon d’Or trophies – best player and best female player – as well as the Kopa Trophy for the best young male player and the Yashin Trophy for the best male goalkeeper.

The Ballon d’Or has undergone major changes following Messi’s controversial victory over Robert Lewandowski in 2021. In March 2022, France Football announced that the Ballon d’Or would be awarded to a national team player. performance of the players of the season and not the calendar year would be taken into account. Also, media voters will now be restricted the top 100 countries in the FIFA rankings for men and the top 50 nations in the rankings for women.

Additionally, the voting criteria have been updated to eliminate consideration of overall career performance and focus on three main factors:

  1. Individual performance in the previous season (no longer per calendar year)
  2. Team success in the previous season
  3. Behavior and fair play of players during the current season

Below is the list of finalists for each 2022 award, along with their home club and national team.

How are the nominees for the Ballon d’Or selected?

According to France Football, the list of candidates is an amalgamation of lists from three main sources.

The candidates compiled by journalists from France Football and L’Equipe are combined with those of former great Didier Drogba, who is considered a Ballon d’Or ambassador.

In addition, voting media from the last edition who submitted a ballot to match the final vote had their list of candidates added to the mix as part of the new process: Vietnamese journalist Truong Anh Ngoc and New Zealander Gordon Watson. Czech journalist Karolina Hlavackova has had her list of finalists for the Women’s Ballon d’Or added to that of France Football/L’Equipe.

When is the 2022 Ballon d’Or ceremony?

After the controversy surrounding the 2021 trophy, France Football made it clear that its 66th edition will be new with a “tightened voting panel and clearer rules. »

This close media voting panel will be comprised solely of journalists from the top 100 FIFA Men’s World Ranking nations for the men’s awards, and media from the top 50 FIFA Women’s World Ranking nations who will vote for the women’s award.

The prestigious awards will be presented at a prestigious ceremony at the Théâtre du Châtelet in Paris on October 17.

2022 Ballon d’Or finalists (men)

There are 30 finalists and Messi’s absence from the list is making headlines. This is the first time since 2005 that it will not be put to the vote. He finished in the top three 13 times between 2006 and 2021.

The new guidelines for the award – individual performance as the main criterion and career success no longer a factor – are seen as the main reason why Messi is not among the top 30 players in the world.

Messi won the Ballon d’Or last year for a record seventh time and, alongside his superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, they have shared 12 of the last 13 Ballon d’Or trophies. Ronaldo was appointed in 2022 and now has 18 Ballon d’Or nominations, compared to Messi’s 15.

Last name Position Club National team
Trent Alexander Arnold DF liverpool England
Karim Benzema F.W. real Madrid France
Joao Cancelo DF Manchester City Portugal
Casemiro FM real Madrid Brazil
Thibaut Courtois G.K. real Madrid Belgium
Cristiano Ronaldo F.W. Manchester United Portugal
Kevin De Bruyne FM Manchester City Belgium
Luis Diaz F.W. Porto / Liverpool Colombia
Fabinho FM liverpool Brazil
Phil Foden F.W. Manchester City England
Erling Haaland F.W. Borussia Dortmund
(now Manchester City)		 Norway
Sebastian Haller F.W. Ajax
(today Borussia Dortmund)		 Ivory Coast
Harry Kane F.W. Tottenham Hotspur England
Joshua Kimmich FM Bayern Munich Germany
rafael leao F.W. AC Milan Portugal
Robert Lewandowski F.W. Bayern Munich
(today Barcelona)		 Poland
Riyadh Mahrez F.W. Manchester City Algeria
Mike Maignan G.K. AC Milan France
Sadio Mane F.W. liverpool
(now Bayern Munich)		 Senegal
Kylian Mbappe F.W. PSG France
Luka Modric FM real Madrid Croatia
Christopher Nkunku F.W. RB Leipzig France
Darwin Nunez F.W. Benfica
(now Liverpool)		 Uruguay
Antonio Rudiger DF Chelsea (now Real Madrid) Germany
Mohammad Salah F.W. liverpool Egypt
Bernardo Silva FM Manchester City Portugal
Son Heung-min F.W. Tottenham Hotspur South Korea
Virgil van Dijk DF liverpool Netherlands
Vinicius Junior F.W. real Madrid Brazil
Dusan Vlahovic F.W. Fiorentina/Juventus Serbia

2022 Ballon d’Or finalists (women)

There are 20 nominees for the women’s award, including Australian Chelsea star Sam Kerr, who became the first female player on the cover of EA Sports’ FIFA 23. She joins three Americans, including Champions League winner Catarina Macario and rising star Trinity Rodman, who played a key role in the Washington Spirit’s run for the NWSL title.

Three members of England’s Euro 2022 winning squad are also on the list, including tournament MVP Beth Mead. Germany, vice-world champions, have two representatives on the list.

Last year’s winner Alexia Putellas is set to stand for the 2022 award after leading FC Barcelona to the Champions League final and La Liga title. His absence from Euro 2022 due to a knee injury could hurt his chances.

Last name Position Club National team
Selma Bacha DF Lyons France
Aitana Bonmati FM Barcelona Spain
Millie Bright DF chelsea England
Lucy Bronze DF Manchester City
(now Barcelona)		 England
Kadidiatou Diani F.W. PSG France
Christiane Endler G.K. Lyons Chile
Ada Hegerberg F.W. Lyons Norway
Marie Antoinette Katoto F.W. PSG France
Sam Kerr F.W. chelsea Australia
Catarina Macario MF/FW Lyons USA
Beth Mead F.W. Arsenal England
Vivianne Miedema F.W. Arsenal Netherlands
Alex Morgan F.W. Orlando Pride
(now San Diego Wave)		 USA
Lena Oberdorf FM VfL Wolfsburg Germany
Asisat Oshoala F.W. Barcelona Nigeria
Alexandra Popp F.W. VfL Wolfsburg Germany
Alexia Putellas FM Barcelona Spain
Wendie Fox DF Lyons France
Trinity Rodman F.W. The Spirit of Washington USA
Fridolina Rolfo F.W. Barcelona Sweden

Finalists of the Kopa Trophy 2022

Six players are back for a second straight year on the shortlist, but one glaring omission is last year’s winner Pedri. He hasn’t had enough appearances to warrant a place on the list, according to France Football. He has only played 12 matches in La Liga and 10 in other club competitions.

Interestingly, half of the nominees play in the German Bundesliga.

Last name Position Club National team
Karim Adeyemi F.W. Borussia Dortmund Germany
Jude Bellingham FM Borussia Dortmund England
Eduardo Camavinga FM real Madrid France
Gavi FM Barcelona Spain
Ryan Gravenberch FM Ajax Netherlands
Josko Gvardiol DF RB Leipzig Croatia
Nuno Mendes DF PSG Portugal
Jamal Musiala FM Bayern Munich Germany
Bukayo Saka F.W. Arsenal England
Florian Wirtz FM Bayer Leverkusen Germany

2022 Yashin Trophy Finalists

This trophy appears to bear the name of Thibaut Courtois who was the man of the match in the UEFA Champions League final against Liverpool.

There are five new faces on the list compared to last year: Mike Maignan (AC Milan), Yassine Bounou (Sevilla), 2019 winner Alisson (Liverpool), Hugo Lloris (Tottenham) and Kevin Trapp (Eintracht Frankfurt) .

Maignan was credited as a key player in AC Milan’s unexpected rise to the Serie A title, while Kevin Trapp played an important role in Eintracht Frankfurt’s Europa League triumph.

Last name Position Club National team
Alisson Becker G.K. liverpool Brazil
Yassine Bounou G.K. Seville Morocco
Thibaut Courtois G.K. real Madrid Belgium
Ederson G.K. Manchester City Brazil
Hugo Lloris G.K. Tottenham Hotspur France
Mike Maignan G.K. AC Milan France
Edward Mendy G.K. chelsea Senegal
Neuer manual G.K. Bayern Munich Germany
Jan Oblak G.K. Atlético Madrid Slovenia
Kevin Trapp G.K. Eintracht Frankfurt Germany

