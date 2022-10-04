Ballon d’Or 2022 finalists: Lionel Messi is not among the nominees. The awards ceremony will take place on October 17.

Preparation for the 2022 Ballon d’Or officially began on August 12 with the announcement of the finalists for each of the four main prizes.

Record seven-time winner Lionel Messi and teammate Neymar were not on the list. The announcement ceremony of the winners will take place on October 17.

The Argentinian PSG star controversially won the award last year, but he was not among the 30 players who will be in contention for the men’s Ballon d’Or this time around. Real Madrid’s Karim Benzema is seen as the big favourite. given his exploits with his club, which won La Liga and the UEFA Champions League. The battle for the honor of women promises to be more open.

Renowned French publication France Football, which has overseen the award and the voting process since 1956, has unveiled the full list of names eligible for the four main accolades, including the two main Ballon d’Or trophies – best player and best female player – as well as the Kopa Trophy for the best young male player and the Yashin Trophy for the best male goalkeeper.

The Ballon d’Or has undergone major changes following Messi’s controversial victory over Robert Lewandowski in 2021. In March 2022, France Football announced that the Ballon d’Or would be awarded to a national team player. performance of the players of the season and not the calendar year would be taken into account. Also, media voters will now be restricted the top 100 countries in the FIFA rankings for men and the top 50 nations in the rankings for women.

Additionally, the voting criteria have been updated to eliminate consideration of overall career performance and focus on three main factors:

Individual performance in the previous season (no longer per calendar year) Team success in the previous season Behavior and fair play of players during the current season

Below is the list of finalists for each 2022 award, along with their home club and national team.

MORE: Who will win the 2022 Ballon d’Or?

How are the nominees for the Ballon d’Or selected?

According to France Football, the list of candidates is an amalgamation of lists from three main sources.

The candidates compiled by journalists from France Football and L’Equipe are combined with those of former great Didier Drogba, who is considered a Ballon d’Or ambassador.

In addition, voting media from the last edition who submitted a ballot to match the final vote had their list of candidates added to the mix as part of the new process: Vietnamese journalist Truong Anh Ngoc and New Zealander Gordon Watson. Czech journalist Karolina Hlavackova has had her list of finalists for the Women’s Ballon d’Or added to that of France Football/L’Equipe.

When is the 2022 Ballon d’Or ceremony?

After the controversy surrounding the 2021 trophy, France Football made it clear that its 66th edition will be new with a “tightened voting panel and clearer rules. »

This close media voting panel will be comprised solely of journalists from the top 100 FIFA Men’s World Ranking nations for the men’s awards, and media from the top 50 FIFA Women’s World Ranking nations who will vote for the women’s award.

The prestigious awards will be presented at a prestigious ceremony at the Théâtre du Châtelet in Paris on October 17.

MORE: The vote totals that determined the 2021 Ballon d’Or standings.

2022 Ballon d’Or finalists (men)

There are 30 finalists and Messi’s absence from the list is making headlines. This is the first time since 2005 that it will not be put to the vote. He finished in the top three 13 times between 2006 and 2021.

The new guidelines for the award – individual performance as the main criterion and career success no longer a factor – are seen as the main reason why Messi is not among the top 30 players in the world.

Messi won the Ballon d’Or last year for a record seventh time and, alongside his superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, they have shared 12 of the last 13 Ballon d’Or trophies. Ronaldo was appointed in 2022 and now has 18 Ballon d’Or nominations, compared to Messi’s 15.

MORE: Why Messi’s 2021 Ballon d’Or nomination was a blatant snub for Lewandowski

Last name Position Club National team Trent Alexander Arnold DF liverpool England Karim Benzema F.W. real Madrid France Joao Cancelo DF Manchester City Portugal Casemiro FM real Madrid Brazil Thibaut Courtois G.K. real Madrid Belgium Cristiano Ronaldo F.W. Manchester United Portugal Kevin De Bruyne FM Manchester City Belgium Luis Diaz F.W. Porto / Liverpool Colombia Fabinho FM liverpool Brazil Phil Foden F.W. Manchester City England Erling Haaland F.W. Borussia Dortmund

(now Manchester City) Norway Sebastian Haller F.W. Ajax

(today Borussia Dortmund) Ivory Coast Harry Kane F.W. Tottenham Hotspur England Joshua Kimmich FM Bayern Munich Germany rafael leao F.W. AC Milan Portugal Robert Lewandowski F.W. Bayern Munich

(today Barcelona) Poland Riyadh Mahrez F.W. Manchester City Algeria Mike Maignan G.K. AC Milan France Sadio Mane F.W. liverpool

(now Bayern Munich) Senegal Kylian Mbappe F.W. PSG France Luka Modric FM real Madrid Croatia Christopher Nkunku F.W. RB Leipzig France Darwin Nunez F.W. Benfica

(now Liverpool) Uruguay Antonio Rudiger DF Chelsea (now Real Madrid) Germany Mohammad Salah F.W. liverpool Egypt Bernardo Silva FM Manchester City Portugal Son Heung-min F.W. Tottenham Hotspur South Korea Virgil van Dijk DF liverpool Netherlands Vinicius Junior F.W. real Madrid Brazil Dusan Vlahovic F.W. Fiorentina/Juventus Serbia

2022 Ballon d’Or finalists (women)

There are 20 nominees for the women’s award, including Australian Chelsea star Sam Kerr, who became the first female player on the cover of EA Sports’ FIFA 23. She joins three Americans, including Champions League winner Catarina Macario and rising star Trinity Rodman, who played a key role in the Washington Spirit’s run for the NWSL title.

Three members of England’s Euro 2022 winning squad are also on the list, including tournament MVP Beth Mead. Germany, vice-world champions, have two representatives on the list.

Last year’s winner Alexia Putellas is set to stand for the 2022 award after leading FC Barcelona to the Champions League final and La Liga title. His absence from Euro 2022 due to a knee injury could hurt his chances.

MORE: Who will win the 2022 Women’s Ballon d’Or?

Last name Position Club National team Selma Bacha DF Lyons France Aitana Bonmati FM Barcelona Spain Millie Bright DF chelsea England Lucy Bronze DF Manchester City

(now Barcelona) England Kadidiatou Diani F.W. PSG France Christiane Endler G.K. Lyons Chile Ada Hegerberg F.W. Lyons Norway Marie Antoinette Katoto F.W. PSG France Sam Kerr F.W. chelsea Australia Catarina Macario MF/FW Lyons USA Beth Mead F.W. Arsenal England Vivianne Miedema F.W. Arsenal Netherlands Alex Morgan F.W. Orlando Pride

(now San Diego Wave) USA Lena Oberdorf FM VfL Wolfsburg Germany Asisat Oshoala F.W. Barcelona Nigeria Alexandra Popp F.W. VfL Wolfsburg Germany Alexia Putellas FM Barcelona Spain Wendie Fox DF Lyons France Trinity Rodman F.W. The Spirit of Washington USA Fridolina Rolfo F.W. Barcelona Sweden

Finalists of the Kopa Trophy 2022

Six players are back for a second straight year on the shortlist, but one glaring omission is last year’s winner Pedri. He hasn’t had enough appearances to warrant a place on the list, according to France Football. He has only played 12 matches in La Liga and 10 in other club competitions.

Interestingly, half of the nominees play in the German Bundesliga.

Last name Position Club National team Karim Adeyemi F.W. Borussia Dortmund Germany Jude Bellingham FM Borussia Dortmund England Eduardo Camavinga FM real Madrid France Gavi FM Barcelona Spain Ryan Gravenberch FM Ajax Netherlands Josko Gvardiol DF RB Leipzig Croatia Nuno Mendes DF PSG Portugal Jamal Musiala FM Bayern Munich Germany Bukayo Saka F.W. Arsenal England Florian Wirtz FM Bayer Leverkusen Germany

2022 Yashin Trophy Finalists

This trophy appears to bear the name of Thibaut Courtois who was the man of the match in the UEFA Champions League final against Liverpool.

There are five new faces on the list compared to last year: Mike Maignan (AC Milan), Yassine Bounou (Sevilla), 2019 winner Alisson (Liverpool), Hugo Lloris (Tottenham) and Kevin Trapp (Eintracht Frankfurt) .

Maignan was credited as a key player in AC Milan’s unexpected rise to the Serie A title, while Kevin Trapp played an important role in Eintracht Frankfurt’s Europa League triumph.