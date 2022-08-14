Ballon d’Or 2022: France Football justifies the presence of Cristiano Ronaldo

France Football has explained the presence of Cristiano Ronaldo in the group of 30 nominees for the Ballon d’Or 2022, the winner of which will be known next October.

On October 17, we will know the winner of the Ballon d’Or 2022. The winner of the coveted trophy will indeed be unveiled at a ceremony in Paris, France. Thirty (30) candidates are in the running for this prestigious distinction. In addition to the big favorites including Karim Benzema and Sadio Mané, there are also regulars such as Kevin de Bruyne, Riyad Mahrez or Kylian Mbappé.

Five-time winner of the Grail, Cristiano Ronaldo is also in the group. The Portuguese superstar is selected for the 18th consecutive time. A presence that sparked a chain reaction on social networks where many are surprised that the Manchester United striker has been selected and not Lionel Messi or Neymar.

Faced with the controversy, France Football came out of silence to justify the presence of CR7 in this list of contenders for the coronation. “Ronaldo has become the top scorer in national football this season. He was hugely decisive in the Champions League group stage with four improvised goals that gave Manchester United seven points.” defended the instance, reported by Tribuna.

