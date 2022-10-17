Ballon d’Or 2022: Kylian Mbappé present, Lionel Messi not invited?

Kylian Mbappé should be present this Monday evening in Paris during the 2022 Ballon d’Or ceremony, unlike his PSG teammate, Lionel Messi, who would not have been invited.

The title holder absent? If he is not the favorite to win the Ballon d’Or 2022, Kylian Mbappé should however be present this Monday evening at the Théâtre du Châtelet in Paris for the ceremony which could consecrate Karim Benzema. On the other hand, according to information from the Parisian, Lionel Messi will not be in the game.

While the doubt hovered, the PSG striker will therefore be there, accompanied by his teammate, the Portuguese side Nuno Mendes, nominated for the trophy for best player under 21 (Trophée Kopa).

Not a favorite this year, Kylian Mbappé, who denied the desire to leave the capital club next January on Sunday evening after the victory against OM (1-0) in the Classic, could finish outside the Top 5 according to some rumors . But he was still invited by the organizers.

On the other hand, a major absence could therefore take place with Lionel Messi. Six-time Ballon d’Or and defending champion, the Argentinian should not be part of the party. Not named in the 30 finalist players, “La Pulga” would not have been invited.

On the other hand, Cristiano Ronaldo, ex-teammate and great friend of Karim Benzema and named in the 30 finalists, should be there. And he could even be the one to present the prestigious trophy to the Frenchman.