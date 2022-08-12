Ballon d’Or 2022. Lionel Messi absent from the nominees, a first since 2005. Sport

Everything happens very quickly in football. Lionel Messi, winner of the Ballon d’Or for the seventh time in his career in 2021, is not even part of the list of 30 nominated for the 2022 edition of this individual trophy. For the Argentinian, it is a mini-earthquake since he has been present in this list continuously since 2005.

A failed season with PSG

This news sanctions the season that the 35-year-old player has just had. Arrived at PSG in the summer of 2021, Lionel Messi did not convince for his first year in his new colors. Whether in Ligue 1, where he scored only six times (lowest total since the season… 2005/2006), or in the Champions League.

Here are the nominees for the 2022 Ballon d’Or! ?#ballondor pic.twitter.com/eodgwNzBwt — Ballon d’Or #ballondor (@francefootball) August 12, 2022

For this 2022-2023 exercise, the Argentinian has shown that he is motivated to make people forget this failure with PSG. Scorer in the Champions Trophy, he scored twice on the first day of Ligue 1, including a superb return.