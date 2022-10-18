Ballon d’Or 2022: Neymar gives his opinion

In a message posted on Twitter on Tuesday evening, Neymar congratulated Karim Benzema on his Ballon d’Or crown, but regretted the classification of his compatriot Vinicius Jr.

This Monday evening, during a big ceremony organized in France, Karim Benzema won the Ballon d’Or 2022. This is the first time he has won this trophy in his career. Author of an exceptional year under the colors of Real Madrid, with the titles in La Liga and the Champions League, the 34-year-old striker becomes the first Frenchman since Zinedine Zidane (1998) to obtain the Grail.

Not present in the 30 nominated for the Ballon d’Or 2022, PSG striker Neymar nevertheless followed the outcome of the ceremony and commented on it this Tuesday evening on Twitter. In a post, the Brazilian congratulated Nueve on their trophy. “Benzema, you deserve it crack”, he wrote. However, the former FC Barcelona player regretted the classification of his teammate in the Brazilian selection Vinicius Jr.

Benzema merecido 👏🏽👏🏽 is cracking!!

Agora o Vini jr estar em 8 não dá

😂😂😂😂

Minimum between bones 3 — Neymar Jr (@neymarjr) October 18, 2022

Despite an incredible season, where he notably scored in the Champions League final against Liverpool, Vini only finished eighth in the BO this year. A position that Neymar finds incomprehensible. “Now Vini Jr eighth is not possible. Minimum among the first three”, he continued in the same post. An opinion that does not share Carlo Ancelotti, the coach of Real Madrid. For the Italian technician the eighth place for Vinicius is fair.

“I think so, I think it’s fair, because it allows him to try to improve on what he did last year, when it was almost brand new for everyone to see him with this continuity and this quality. This will motivate him to do better“, Ancelotti said at a press conference on Tuesday. If Vinicius Jr continues his momentum from last season, and if he continues to carry Real Madrid as he has done since the start of the new exercise, there is no doubt that he will be able to aim for the top 3 of the Ballon d’Or. next year.

