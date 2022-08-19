Ballon d’Or 2022: The organizers apologize to Lionel MESSI

Listen to this article in audio

Against the opinion of a minority including Didier Drogba, the organizers of the Ballon d’Or trophy did not, to everyone’s surprise, retain Lionel MESSI on the list of 30 nominees for the 2022 edition; first time since 2005.

Faced with the various reactions around the world, the jury of France Football Magazine, organizer of this prestigious ceremony of distinction of the best players in the round leather, apologized to Lionel MESSI in an editorial written by its editor-in-chief, Pascal Ferré and titled ”Sorry Leo”. Selected pieces !

” Pardon Leo for what you could mistakenly take for baseness, ingratitude or a lack of recognition, could we also read in this ball. This non-selection is not a condemnation. We bet it’s just a goodbye? And not a farewell. Because you can’t “leave” like this. Oh no, Leo, not you, not now, not after all you’ve done… ” Not inviting the Argentinian to the high mass of football leaders is not a trivial decision. It was taken collectively… and without much discussion. As if unanimity continued to stick to his shorts. Except this time it’s the other way around. Why ? Because after having spread caviar on us for more than a decade, his Parisian ham and butter inevitably left us a little on the stomach. Because the ordinary suits him badly”.

J-Marc Aurel AGOSSOU



#Ballon_d_Or, #LionelMessi, #Visben, #FootEuropéen, #DidierDrogba,

WordPress: I like loading…

Similar items

Leave a comment

Comment(s)