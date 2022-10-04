Ballon d’Or 2023: Ranking of the 5 best favorites

The Ballon d’Or is undoubtedly the most prestigious individual award in football.

The 2022 Ballon d’Or will be awarded during the ceremony, which will be held on October 17. With Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo out of contention, we are almost certain to have a new winner this time around. “Or the winner is decided based on a combination of votes from media representatives, national team captains and coaches.

We are now a few months into the 2022-23 season and the race for next year’s Ballon d’Or has already begun.

Some of Europe’s best players have already made a statement when it comes to the race for football’s highest individual honor. Without further ado, let’s take a look at five of the top favorites for the 2023 Ballon d’Or.

#5 Kevin De Bruyne (Belgium/Manchester City)

Whenever we think Kevin De Bruyne has probably hit his ceiling due to his ridiculous quality as a footballer, he raises it. The Belgium international is tireless in his quest to improve and has been in fine playing form in the early stages of the new season. It’s nothing we didn’t expect to see, but De Bruyne and Erling Haaland blew us away with the level of telepathic understanding they share. The 31-year-old is likely to go down in history as one of the greatest footballers of the modern era and for good reason. In 11 appearances in all competitions so far this season, De Bruyne has scored one goal and provided 10 assists. He also scored a goal and provided an assist in Belgium’s 2-1 win over Wales in the UEFA Nations League on 22 September.

#4 Robert Lewandowski (Poland/Barcelona)

Robert Lewandowski may or may not win that elusive Ballon d’Or award in his career but you simply can’t blame the player for not trying. Winner of the European Golden Boot for the past two seasons, Lewandowski moved to Barcelona this summer. The move has worked almost perfectly so far. The Poland international started at Camp Nou and showed the Catalans how good they can be with a complete striker. In nine appearances in all competitions for the Blaugrana, Lewandowski has scored 12 goals and provided three assists.

#3 Lionel Messi (Argentina/Paris Saint-Germain)

It looks like Lionel Messi’s struggles in his debut season at Paris Saint-Germain could be attributed to the post-Barcelona blues. It’s certainly not his age that catches up with him and that he has proven forcefully in the early stages of the new season. Messi is no longer the love at first sight he used to be, but the 35-year-old continues to create moments of football magic. throw with his technical magic. The Argentina international has been in excellent form for club and country this season. Messi has scored seven goals and provided eight assists in 12 appearances in all competitions for PSG so far this season. He also scored four goals in two appearances for Argentina, against Honduras and Jamaica, during the recent international break. Could Messi win a record eighth Ballon d’Or next year? Well, you just can’t get the message to him with the shape he’s in.

#2 Neymar Jr. (Brazil/Paris Saint-Germain)

Neymar Jr. has proven time and time again that he is one of the best strikers of the modern era, but he seems determined to go even further this season. The Brazil international has been in scintillating form for Paris Saint-Germain at the start of the 2022-23 season. his company. The 30-year-old manages to pass players with elegance and outsmart defenders and goalkeepers like it’s child’s play. In 12 appearances in all competitions for PSG so far this season, Neymar has scored 11 goals and provided eight assists. He also found the back of the net for Brazil during the recent international break in the Selecao’s 5-1 win over Tunisia (September 27). Neymar is definitely one of the early favorites for next year’s Ballon d’Or.

#1 Erling Haaland (Norway/Manchester City)

Erling Haaland is best described as an absolute force of nature. It wouldn’t be hyperbolic to suggest he has had an unprecedented level of impact in the Premier League in the early stages of the new campaign. The Norway international has scored three hat-tricks in his first eight Premier League appearances. His movement, finishing and game intelligence belie his age and the 22-year-old has torn opponents to shreds for Manchester City. In 11 appearances in all competitions so far this season, Haaland has scored 17 goals and provided three assists. If he continues like this, he will go for a walk until the Ballon d’Or 2023. He also scored a goal for Norway against Slovenia (September 24) in a lost deal during the last international break.