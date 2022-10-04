Ballon d’Or 2023: Ranking of the 5 favorites

The Ballon d’Or is arguably the most prestigious individual award in football. The 2022 Ballon d’Or will be awarded during the ceremony, which will take place on October 17.

With Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo no longer in contention, it’s almost certain that we’ll have a new winner this time around.

The Ballon d’Or winner is decided based on a combination of votes from media representatives, national team captains and coaches.

We are now two months into the 2022-23 season and the race for next year’s Ballon d’Or has already begun. Some of Europe’s best players have already made a statement when it comes to the race for football’s highest individual honor.

Without further ado, let’s take a look at five of the main favorites for the 2023 Ballon d’Or.

#5 Kevin De Bruyne (Belgium/Manchester City)

Whenever we think Kevin De Bruyne has probably hit his ceiling due to how ridiculously good he plays football, he raises it. The Belgium international is tireless in his quest for improvement and has been in fine form at the start of the season.

We expected it, but De Bruyne and Erling Haaland amazed us with their telepathic understanding. The 31-year-old is set to go down in history as one of the greatest footballers of the modern era, and for good reason.

In 11 appearances in all competitions since the start of the season, De Bruyne has scored one goal and provided 10 assists. He also scored a goal and provided an assist in Belgium’s 2-1 victory over Wales in the UEFA Nations League on 22 September.

#4 Robert Lewandowski (Poland/Barcelona)

Robert Lewandowski might not win the Ballon d’Or in his career but he can’t be blamed for not trying. Winner of the European Golden Shoe for the past two seasons, Lewandowski was transferred to FC Barcelona this summer.

The transfer has worked flawlessly so far. The Polish international took his first steps at Camp Nou and showed the Catalans how good they could be with a standout striker.

In nine appearances in all competitions for the Blaugrana, Lewandowski has registered 12 goals and provided three assists.

#3 Lionel Messi (Argentina/Paris Saint-Germain)

It would appear that Lionel Messi’s struggles in his debut season at Paris Saint-Germain were down to the post-Barcelona blues. It is certainly not age that catches up with him and he has proven it brilliantly at the start of the season.

Messi is no longer the thunderbolt he used to be, but the 35-year-old continues to create magical moments on the football pitch with his technical skills. The Argentinian international is in great shape this year, both at club and nationally.

Messi has scored seven goals and eight assists in 12 appearances in all competitions for PSG so far this season. He also scored four goals in two appearances for Argentina, against Honduras and Jamaica, during the recent international break.

Could Messi win an eighth Ballon d’Or next year? With the form it displays, there is no doubt about it.

#2 Neymar Jr. (Brazil/Paris Saint-Germain)

Neymar Jr. has proven himself to be one of the best strikers of the modern era time and time again, but he looks set to go even further this season. The Brazil international has been in sparkling form with Paris Saint-Germain since the start of the 2022-23 season.

He’s shown his finishing and playmaking skills and it’s hard to take your eyes off him when he’s doing his job. The 30-year-old manages to pass players with elegance and outplay defenders and goalkeepers like child’s play.

In 12 appearances in all competitions for PSG since the start of the season, Neymar has scored 11 goals and provided 8 assists. He also found the back of the net for Brazil during the recent international break, in the Selecao’s 5-1 win over Tunisia (September 27). Neymar is definitely one of the early favorites for next year’s Ballon d’Or.

#1 Erling Haaland (Norway/Manchester City)

Erling Haaland is described as an absolute force of nature. It’s no exaggeration to say that he has had an unprecedented impact in the Premier League from the start of the new campaign.

The Norway international has netted three hat-tricks in his first eight Premier League appearances. His movement, finishing and game intelligence belie his age and the 22-year-old ripped his opponents to pieces for Manchester City.

In 11 appearances in all competitions since the start of the season, Haaland has registered 17 goals and provided three assists. If he continues this momentum, he will stroll until the Ballon d’Or 2023. He also scored a goal for Norway against Slovenia (September 24) in a match lost during the last international break.

