Ballon d’Or: Barella is in 26th place – Football

‘France Football’ is progressively unveiling the classification of the Golden Ball, starting with those who, among the ‘finalists’, were placed at the bottom of the Top 30 ranking. So the defender is tied for 29th place. of Chelsea Cesar Azpilicueta, Spaniard who won the Champions League with the Blues, on par with those who won the ‘France Football’ trophy in 2018, namely the Croatian of Real Madrid Luka Modric.

The blue Nicolò Barella is instead 26 / o, on par with Gerard Moreno of VIllarreal winner of the Europa League and with Ruben Dias, Portuguese defender of Manchester City proclaimed best player of the last Premier League.

The other Interista Lautaro Martinez is 21 / o on par with the Portuguese Bruno Fernandes of Manchester United.

Only 23 / o is the England and Tottenham striker Harry Kane, 24 / o is the ‘golden boy’ (born in 2002) of Barcelona Pedri and 25 / o Phil Foden of Manchester City.