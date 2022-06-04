Ballon d’Or: Benzema responds to Messi

Lionel Messi recently confided that Karim Benzema deserves the 2022 Ballon d’Or. The French striker replied to him.

“I think there is no doubt… Benzema had a spectacular year and ended up winning the Champions League, being fundamental from the round of 16 in every game,” Messi told the Argentinian media. I think there is really no doubt to have this year.. Earlier this week, Lionel Messi said all the good things he thought about the season of Karim Benzema, the big favorite according to him in the race for the Ballon d’Or 2022, during an interview with the Argentinian media. Tyc Sports.

Benzema Ballon d’Or? Messi approves https://t.co/PzWLsH4SO9 — Sports.fr (@sports_fr) May 30, 2022

“Messi’s words? I am very happy “

Author of a new fantastic goal during the defeat of the Blues against Denmark (1-2), Friday evening at the Stade de France, “KB9” still marked the spirits a little more. At the end of the match, the former Lyonnais was invited by ESPN to react to the praise of the sevenfold Ballon d’Or. “I heard Messi’s statements, I’m very happy that it comes from a player like that. It gives me even more motivation to do more.”thus blew the “Nueve”.

Reply October 17

As a reminder, the 2022 Ballon d’Or award ceremony, which now rewards the best player of the season and no longer of the year, will take place on October 17 in Paris, while the list of candidates for the succession of Lionel Messi will be unveiled on August 12. Champion of Spain and Europe with the real Madridtwo competitions in which he finished top scorer, Karim Benzema is considered by many observers to be the huge favourite.