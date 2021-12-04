Ballon d’Or, Cassano: “Trevisani wear double glasses. Cannavaro scandal and not Maldini “

Cassano without brakes. FantAntonio, who spoke to BoboTV’s microphones live on Twitch, spoke like this

Cassano without brakes. FantAntonio, who spoke to BoboTV’s microphones live on Twitch, spoke about the Golden Ball as follows:

“France Football must give the 2020 Ballon d’Or to Lewandowski, he was the strongest of everything and everyone. He won everything, beating Muller’s record. Chapeau to Messi who said it publicly. Dear Riccardo Trevisani, the day that Messi won, he took the liberty of saying that Copa America didn’t count. Dear Trevisani, since you have glasses, put them on double. You know how much I esteem you but saying what you said about Copa America you are incompetent. injustice what you said, a very serious thing. Surely it is more complicated to play in South America than in Europe, if you think about it you don’t understand shit. Many newspapers have written ‘scandal’, the scandal is giving it to Sammer and Cannavaro and not to Maldini. Cannavaro did only one month, Sammer ditto. Together they don’t do half of what Maldini did, who has been at the top for 8 years. “

“Ronaldo wrote me messages, Cristiano Ronaldo, telling me that I had to have respect for him, for what he had won, for the goals he had scored. I am not afraid of the truth, I face the whole world, from the Pope to the last of I called Buffon and he confirmed that he gave my number to the press officer who turned it over to Ronaldo to tell me that he scored 750 goals and I only scored 150. I say: dear Cristiano Ronaldo, you have everything, live calm and relaxed. Take an example from Messi, he doesn’t give a damn about everything and everyone. Instead of sending the message to me, this is the truth. And Gigi Buffon, you know it well. And Gigi laughed, even Chiellini knew. made angry. But how are you? What are your problems? “.

