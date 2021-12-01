Ballon d’Or, Cristiano Ronaldo exposes himself and goes against Messi

The controversy for the assignment of the Golden Ball to Lionel Messi. Only one voice was missing, the one everyone was waiting for, and it arrived on time. Cristiano Ronaldo not there, for the Portuguese the rival of all time did not deserve the seventh seal. On an Instagram page called “Cristiano Ronaldo – The Legendary” and followed by the ex Juventus, the decision to give the prize to the PSG player was severely contested: “Theft. Porcata. Shame. Simply deplorable. Everyone saw. Anyone who is smart enough knows who the truly deserving are. Receiving rewards without earning them is false happiness, without pride ”.

Ballon d’Or, the post that defends Cristiano Ronaldo

The post praises the season of Cristiano Ronaldo: “43 goals in one year, 6 goals in 5 games of this one Champions League, all decisive and a boy who, regardless of age, continues to work miracles and never ceases to amaze the whole world. They put him in sixth place anyway… Do you really think 5 guys have done more than him in the year? Never.

It should have competed with Lewandowski which in individual numbers was incredible, with Bayern having had a better season than Juventus and had a less troubled season than the United, but at the national level, for example, Cristiano was much better ”.

Ballon d’Or, the attack of the page on Lionel Messi

Instead, the attack on the Argentine is tough: “And who does the prize go to? TO Messi, who only won the King’s Cup col Barcelona, Did not score a goal against the real Madrid since Cristiano left, he disappeared in the big games of the season, he won the Copa America which was supposed to be every 4 years but practically is played every year. He did not score either in the final or in the semifinals. And he has individually had a subdued season with the PSG.

Cristiano to win this award must be 300% indisputable. It is useless to make the most beautiful overhead kick of the year, be champion of everything with the club, top scorer of everything and score a hat-trick in world Cupthey still provide a way to take his prize. With Messi, it’s the other way around. He can have a low profile season, far below, they will always find a way to favor him and give him the prize ”.

Ballon d’Or, Ronaldo exposes himself against Messi

Below the post, at the end, came the unexpected comment of Cristiano Ronaldo: “Facts”, to underline how the Portuguese agrees with the analysis. To Watson’s microphones, the Chief Editor of France Football Pascal Ferré explained the choice that fell on Messi: “The Golden Ball is based on a democratic system. There are 170 jurors and they have decided to vote for Messi. I personally did not put Messi in the first place.

I chose Lewandowski but I think Messi also deserves theGolden Ball. What Messi said was nice and smart. I think we don’t have to make a decision quickly. We can think about it and at the same time we should respect the history of the Golden Ball, which is based on the elections. We cannot be sure that Lewandowski would have won the Ballon d’Or last year.

We cannot know because there have been no votes. But we have to be honest: he would have had great chances ”. An attempt to restore order, but on social media the controversy does not stop and now Ronaldo has also taken a stand.

POLL – Right to give the Golden Ball to Messi?

OMNISPORT