Ballon d’Or: Karim Benzema favorite to succeed Lionel Messi, Thibaut Courtois should win the Yachine Trophy

In 2021, the Spaniard Alexia Putellas and the Argentinian Lionel Messi had been crowned in the two queen categories.

Karim Benzema appears to be the big favorite for the Ballon d’Or, player of the year trophy organized by the French magazine France Football and awarded Monday at the Châtelet theater in Paris. The Frenchman from Real Madrid could become the first to win an award which now relates to the past sporting season and not the calendar year. With Kevin De Bruyne and Thibaut Courtois, two Red Devils will have some arguments to make. Seven-time winner and outgoing winner, the Argentinian Lionel Messi is not one of the nominees, a first since 2006.



‘KB9’ achieved a high-flying 2021-2022 exercise, carrying Real to a La Liga – Champions League double. He scored 44 goals and distilled 15 assists in 46 matches in all competitions. In C1, he was decisive throughout the final phase.

But Real’s decisive player in the final was Thibaut Courtois, author of several saving parades against the Liverpool attackers. Named among the 30, the Belgian, who kept his net clean 22 times in 52 games last season, seems to be the favorite for the Yachine Trophy, which rewards the best goalkeeper.



For his part, Kevin De Bruyne will have solid arguments to put forward in the battle for the top 3. Master at playing the Skyblues, he carried his people to a new crown in the Premier League, compiling 19 goals and 14 assists in 45 appearances .

Benzema’s competitor, the Polish Robert Lewandowski made the Frenchman the favorite. “He’s probably one of the favorites to win the Ballon d’Or, if they don’t cancel it, of course,” said the man who left Bayern Munich for FC Barcelona, ​​who obviously still hasn’t. digested the cancellation of the ceremony in 2020, when the trophy was promised to him.



Awarded at the end of the calendar year since its creation in 1956, the trophy will now be aligned with the football season, from August to July, and will include a tighter jury, a refined preselection and clearer award criteria. Still made up of journalists, with one voter per nation, the jury now has only 100 voters for the men’s Ballon d’Or (compared to 170 previously), corresponding to the top 100 nations in the FIFA rankings, and 50 for the women’s Ballon d’Or. , in the same fashion. The collective aspect and the trophies won will take second place, in favor of “individual performances” and the “decisive and impressive character of the contenders”. The player’s entire career will no longer be taken into account. Enough to respond to the criticisms linked to the awarding of the 2021 trophy to Lionel Messi, for the seventh time.

Monday at the Théâtre du Châtelet, a trophy will be awarded for the first time. Indeed, the “Socrates Prize” will reward footballers engaged in societal and charitable projects.

This addition brings the number of awards on the Gala du Ballon d’Or list to seven with the Kopa Trophy for the best young player, the Yachine Trophy for the best goalkeeper, the Gerd Müller Trophy for the best scorer, the award for the club of the year , the Socrates Prize and above all the Ballons d’Or for best player and best player of the 2021-2022 season.

