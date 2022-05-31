Ballon d’Or: Lionel Messi responds to Robert Lewandowski

In an interview with Tyc Sports on Monday, Lionel Messi responded to Robert Lewandowski who tackled the Argentinian after he won the 2021 Ballon d’Or.

Announced as a favorite for the Ballon d’Or 2021, Robert Lewandowski was finally beaten by Lionel Messi who won the distinction for the seventh time in his career. When receiving his trophy, the Argentinian paid tribute to his Polish rival, believing that the latter deserved to win the title of best player in the world.

Lewandowski had reacted to this tribute hoping that “Messi’s statement is honest, and that it is not just empty words”. Invited to speak on these remarks in an interview with Tyc Sports on Monday, the former captain of FC Barcelona replied curtly.

“Honestly, I don’t agree with what he said, but I didn’t give it much thought either. That’s all, he can say what he wants and I’m not interested. But the words I said back then were from my heart and because I really felt that way. I already said he deserved the Ballon d’Or, because the year before I thought he was the best, but the year I won it he wasn’t. I just said that. But let him take it how he wants“, released Messi. The message is clear, the striker no longer wants to return to these controversies which revolve around his seventh Ballon d’Or.

On the same subject