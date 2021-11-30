Ballon d’Or, Messi wins for the seventh time

Leo Messi wins the 2021 Ballon d’Or, winning the award for the seventh time in his career. The 34-year-old PSG and Argentina striker preceded 33-year-old Bayern Munich center forward Robert Lewandowski. Third place for the blue Jorginho, able to win the European Championships with Italy and the Champions League with Chelsea.

“Every time I have won the Ballon d’Or I have always missed something, this time I have succeeded and I believe that the victory with Argentina has led me to win this award”, said Messi referring to the triumph with the national team in America’s Cup. “I thank my teammates from Barcelona and now PSG, I thank my family, my wife, my children, my brothers. It is an honor for me to have fought with Lewandowski because I believe he deserved the Ballon d’Or because he won it last year and I think France Football should reward him because he deserves it. ”

Behind Jorginho, at the foot of the podium, the French Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) fourth and Ngolo Kanté fifth his teammate at Chelsea.

BEST FORWARD

Lewandowski was awarded as the best striker. “I am very proud to be here after almost two years, a very difficult period due to the pandemic – said the Bayern Munich player -. I am very proud of this award because I know what it means to be in the box and try to score a goal. . I have to thank my teammates because every goal I manage to score is thanks to them. I know what it means to have synergy with the team and have a great team behind me. I thank my family because with their love I can make the best of it “.

DONNARUMMA IN TENTH PLACE

The goalkeeper of PSG and of the Italian national team, Gianluigi Donnarumma, finished in 10th place in the general classification. The former AC Milan number 1 finished behind his teammate Kylian Mbappé.

CHIELLINI THIRTEENTH

“At 37 I consider it another unforgettable moment of my career”, tweeted Giorgio Chiellini commenting on the thirteenth place. “I am very honored for this thirteenth place in the prestigious classification of the Golden Ball and I thank those who voted for me – added the defender from Livorno -. It is the crowning achievement of the feat made together with my team mates at the European Championships, but also of many years of victories with the Juventus shirt “. Chiellini preceded Leonardo Bonucci, team mate in Juventus.

NEYMAR ONLY SIXTEENTH

The champion of PSG and the Brazilian national team Neymar is only 16th in the ranking. The former Barcelona is behind Manchester City striker Raheem Sterling of Manchester City. In 17th place the Uruguayan of Atletico Madrid Luis Suarez, leader of the Spanish champions Colchoneros. Denmark captain and Milan defender Simon Kjaer is 18th classified. In nineteenth place in the table is Chelsea and England attacking midfielder Mason Mount.

STRETCHER AT THE TWENTY-SIXTH PLACE

The midfielder of Inter and the Italian national team Nicolò Barella was also present in twenty-sixth position. These are the 11 players from 30th to 20th position: 29th Cesar Azpilicueta (Chelsea), 29th Luka Modric (Real Madrid), 26th Nicolò Barella (Inter), 26th Ruben Dias (Manchester City), 26th Gerard Moreno (Villarreal) ), 25th Phil Foden (Manchester City), 24th Pedri (Barcelona), 23rd Harry Kane (Tottenham), 21st Lautaro Martinez (Inter), 21st Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United), 20th Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City) ).

THE ABSENCE OF CR7

Manchester United striker Cristiano Ronaldo did not go to Paris. The 36-year-old Portuguese, with no chance of victory, preferred not to leave England.

THE FEMALE BALLOON GOLD

Alexia Putellas wins the women’s golden ball. The Barcelona midfielder was awarded by PSG striker Kylian Mbappé, during the ceremony at the Theater du Chatelet in Paris. “It is an individual award but it is also a collective award, for this I thank all my teammates, my coaches and the fans – says Putellas -. I also thank the club, it is a privilege to play for Barcelona. dedication is for my family and friends. But if you allow me I want to dedicate this award to someone who will always be special to me, my father, I hope you are proud of your daughter, wherever you are “.