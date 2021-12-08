Ballon d’Or, Robert Lewandowski unleashes himself and stings Lionel Messi

The seventh Golden Ball conquered in career by Lionel Messi did argue. The Argentine champion has further detached Cristiano Ronaldo, holding five titles, at the top of the roll of honor of the prestigious award assigned by ‘France Football’, but the controversy relating to the triumph in 2021 was furious, because many would have seen a better victory than Robert Lewandowski.

Ballon d’Or 2021, Leo Messi’s endorsement for Robert Lewandowski

The Polish center forward of Bayern Munich, who would have been the absolute favorite also in 2020, when, however, the prize was not awarded by decision of the editorial team of ‘France Football’ in the year of the outbreak of the pandemic of Coronavirus, finished in second place, only to receive several certificates of esteem from the editors of the French magazine as well as from Lionel Messi himself, who from the stage declared that he hoped for a “posthumous” delivery of the 2020 Ballon d’Or to Lewandowski.

In short, the Pole is currently only the “moral” winner of the last two editions and after having made many talk, including his own agent Pini Zahavi, Lewandowski has taken the floor personally, commenting on both the possibility that he will be given the “Resurrected” award 2020, both on the words spoken by Messi himself.

Ballon d’Or 2021, Lewandowski on the attack: “Messi? I hope he’s sincere “

Robert Lewandowski, interviewed by the Polish newspaper ‘Kanale Sportowym’, admitted all his disappointment at the verdict of the vote:

“I’m not hiding, I was disappointed. After the verdict I was sad and dissatisfied. I came close, the fact of competing with Messi makes me understand what level I have reached, but I felt sad. I respect Leo for how he plays and for what he did, but morale was low: fortunately there were no games to play in those days of the week “.

Lewandowski also comments on what Messi said about the possible attribution to the Pole of the 2020 trophy: “I wish his words were not empty, but sincere. Even if the idea doesn’t excite me anyway “.

Robert Lewandowski’s dream numbers

In 2020 Lewandowski won the Champions League with Bayern Munich, in the final in Lisbon against Paris Saint-Germain and has returned from two years over 40 goals scored with the club in all competitions: even 55 in 2020, 48 in 2021.

This year the music hasn’t changed, with 27 centers in 21 official matches. In short, a goal machine and of trophies (18 those won with Bayern in eight years), but who fails to win a personal title, also penalized by the performance of the Poland , out after the group stage at Euro 2020 and which in March will be engaged in the playoffs for access to the 2022 World Cup.

The controversies sparked by the awarding of the 2021 Golden Ball are reminiscent of those of 2010, when many would have liked to have won Andres Iniesta And Xavi , fresh from success with Spain at the World Cup in South Africa and instead only second and third in the classification of the Ballon d’Or or in the alternative Wesley Sneijder , World Cup finalist with the Netherlands and Champions League winner with Inter, but fourth in the ‘France Football’ trophy.

OMNISPORT