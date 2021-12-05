Ballon d’Or: that’s who decided Messi’s victory

The list of preferences of journalists from all over the world has been published. Lewandowski better than the Argentine especially in Europe

The Ballon d’Or to Leo Messi, preferred to Lewandowski second in the standings, sparked a flood of controversy. Now the preferences of all the representatives of the different countries have been published: the Argentine made it by a whisker, many had put the Pole in front of him, especially in Europe (but among the five major leagues, Italy and England preferred Leo to the Bayern striker). Looking at the complete table of voters, however, it is clear that Messi has been placed at the top of the ranking by those countries that have less contact with national championships in Europe, but which instead let themselves be involved in international competitions such as the America’s Cup (from Colombia to ‘Ethiopia, from the United States to China).

In particular, journalists from Colombia, Cuba, Eire, Ethiopia, Guinea, Emirati Arabia, Faroe Islands, Djibouti, Costa Rica, Greece, Honduras, Grenada, Gabon, United States, Wales, Belgium, Belize, put Leo first. Canada, Burkina Faso, Argentina, Armenia, Burundi, Chile, China, Cambodia, Andorra, Barbados, Bolivia, Libya, Jamaica, Malawi, Maldives, Luxembourg, Northern Ireland, Lebanon, Malta, Liberia, Kazakhstan, New Zealand, Puerto Rico , Peru, Namibia, New Caledonia, Pakistan, Philippines, Rwanda, Saint Kitts et Nevis, Seychelles, Sudan, Tajikistan, Venezuela, Vietnam, Turkmenistan, Sierra Leone, Singapore, Somali, Trinidad & Tobago, Uruguay. Each voter of the jury chosen by France Football was asked to choose between five names. The ranking was then drawn up by assigning 5 points to the first name in the ranking of each voter, 4 to the second, 3 points to the third, 2 to the fourth and one to the fifth.

For the blue – But there were also many journalists who focused on Jorginho: in addition to Italy, the blue was also the best for England beaten in the European final and for Switzerland (despite those two penalties …). But Chelsea’s talent has conquered half the world, from Croatia to India, from Scotland to Nepal to Zimbabwe.

All for Jorginho – They put Jorginho in first place: Albania, Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Bangladesh, Cyprus, Congo, Croatia, El Salvador, Finland, Guinea Bissau, England, India, Indonesia, Italy, Lesotho, Lichtenstein, North Macedonia, Malaysia, Morocco, Mauritius, Mongolia, Nepal, Panama, Qatar, the Czech Republic, Scotland, Switzerland, Suriname and Zimbabwe.

