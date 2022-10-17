Ballon d’Or: The collapse of Cristiano Ronaldo!

Cristiano Ronaldo knows his classification for the Ballon d’Or. Portugal’s downfall never ends.

Terrible. As he returned to Manchester United last year with the hope of leading his former club to the biggest titles, Cristiano Ronaldo saw the Red Devils only qualify for the Europa League, and himself experience a disappointing season.

At 37, he became almost a substitute and had a summer drowned in rumors of departure, from Naples to Bayern Munich via Olympique de Marseille and Chelsea.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s Ballon d’Or tumble continues

This season continues on this black line. ManU is disappointing and CR7 is even more so. The five-time Ballon d’Or, unrecognizable, seems clearly at the end and no longer hides his spleen, he who has also been through difficult personal trials.

The Ballon d’Or, precisely, it is in question today. Already expelled from the podium last season, the 2016 European champion sees himself this season only… 20th. Far, very far from the ambitions of the very proud Portuguese, always combative. His revival will probably go through a departure… or an end to his career.