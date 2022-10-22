Football – Manchester United

Ballon d’Or: This terrible revelation about Cristiano Ronaldo

Published on October 22, 2022 at 5:15 p.m.



Quintuple Ballon d’Or, Cristiano Ronaldo is only ranked twentieth this year, while Karim Benzema – his former Real Madrid team-mate – was crowned for the first time in his career. In great difficulty at Manchester United, CR7 would have scored a zero in 2022. Which had never happened to him.

Since his return to Manchester United, Cristiano Ronaldo lives a real ordeal. Unable to lead his club to the heights, CR7 even tried to flee Red Devils during the last summer transfer window, and this, to join a club which disputes the Champions League. However, the 37-year-old Portuguese star did not find a buyer.

Cristiano Ronaldo didn’t get a point for the Ballon d’Or

And despite the nightmarish season of Manchester United, Cristiano Ronaldo was nominated for Golden Ball, and this, because he still managed to be decisive. However, the fivefold Ballon d’Or had to settle for a twentieth place in the standings, while Karim Benzema, his former teammate Real Madrid, was crowned for the first time.

A first for Cristiano Ronaldo