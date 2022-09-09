Balmoral, the Scottish castle where the queen died and where she spent some of the happiest moments of her life

6 hours

image source, Getty Images Caption, The Queen and Prince Philip at Balmoral for their silver wedding anniversary in 1972

The Queen’s love for her home at Balmoral in Scotland was well known.

She spent most summers at the 200km2 estate in Aberdeenshire, usually with her loving husband Philip and their family by her side.

Surrounded by countryside, Balmoral Castle is the place where he spent many happy holidays.

From visiting her grandparents, King George V and Queen Mary as a child, to the last months of his life.

image source, Getty Images Caption, The Queen and Prince Philip with children Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Charles (from left to right) on the Balmoral grounds in 1960

He organized numerous actual garden parties there and enjoyed watching events -such as the Braemar Highland Games- with other members of the royal family.

He spent much of the last years of the Prince Philip with him at Balmoral.

They stayed there together during the lockdown and celebrated their 73rd wedding anniversary in November 2020.

Balmoral it has been one of the residences of the British royal family since 1852when Prince Albert, husband of Queen Victoria, purchased the property and its original castle from the Farquharson family.

image source, Getty Images Caption, Balmoral Castle has been the residence of the royal family since 1852

Later they would realize that the house was too small and was commissioned the construction of current cBalmoral Castle.

The castle is a example of Scottish manor architecture.

It is classified by Historic Environment Scotland as a category A building.

The new castle was completed in 1856 and the old castle was demolished shortly after.

image source, Getty Images Caption, Princess Elizabeth with her grandparents, King George V and Queen Mary, on the way back to Balmoral after attending church in nearby Crathie in September 1932.

image source, Getty Images Caption, The royal family during a visit to Balmoral Castle in 1951, Princess Elizabeth is with her children, Prince Charles (left) and Princess Anne.

It remains the private property of the Queen and it is not part of the Crown Estate.

It is a working estate, including grouse moorland, woodland and farmland.

Also herds of deer, highland cattle and ponies.

image source, Getty Images Caption, After attending a private service at Crathie Church, the queen and royal family stop to look at floral tributes left for Princess Diana outside Balmoral Castle in September 1997.

The royal family was at Balmoral when the Princess Diana died on August 31 of 1997 and initially became the focus of the days after.

On the Sunday morning after his death, the queen and princes charles, william and harry they attended a church service at nearby Crathie Kirk.

On the way home they stopped to see the floral tributes and the messages left by the public.

Here are some more images of the Queen and her family at Balmoral over the years:

image source, Getty Images Caption, Queen Elizabeth II with her children Charles (right) and Anne, posing at Balmoral in 1952

image source, Getty Images Caption, The queen plays with Prince Charles and Princess Anne in the castle windows in 1952.

image source, Hulton Deutsch Collection Caption, The Queen watches her son Prince Charles drive a toy car through the grounds of Balmoral Castle.

image source, Getty Images Caption, US President Dwight Eisenhower with the Queen and Prince Philip at Balmoral Castle in September 1959

image source, Getty Images Caption, Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip in a field with Highland cattle at Balmoral in 1972

image source, Getty Images Caption, The Queen at the desk in her study at Balmoral in 1972

image source, Getty Images Caption, The Queen and Prince Philip at the Balmoral studio in 1976

image source, AFP Caption, Queen Elizabeth and the Duke of Edinburgh with their three sons, Edward, Charles and Andrew on their 32nd wedding anniversary at Balmoral on November 20, 1979.

image source, Anwar Hussein Collection/ROTA Caption, The Queen and Prince Philip on vacation at Balmoral Castle in 2005

image source, Getty Images Caption, The Queen and members of the Royal Family laugh as they watch the tug-of-war during the Braemar Gathering games in 2006.

image source, Getty Images Caption, The Queen attends a garden party at Balmoral Castle in 2012

image source, Getty Images Caption, The Queen signs at Balmoral the message that was carried on the Commonwealth’s baton ahead of the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

image source, Getty Images Caption, The Queen arrives at Crathie Kirk with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge in August 2019

image source, Getty Images Caption, The Queen inspects the Balaklava Company, 5th Battalion, Royal Regiment of Scotland at the gates of Balmoral, upon arriving at their summer residence at the castle in August 2021

image source, Getty Images Caption, Primary school children present a drawing to the queen at the Balmoral Estate cricket pavilion in October 2021

image source, Getty Images Caption, Queen Elizabeth receives the new Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Liz Truss, at the Balmoral Ballroom on Tuesday.