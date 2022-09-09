Balmoral, the Scottish castle where the queen died and where she spent some of the happiest moments of her life
The Queen’s love for her home at Balmoral in Scotland was well known.
She spent most summers at the 200km2 estate in Aberdeenshire, usually with her loving husband Philip and their family by her side.
Surrounded by countryside, Balmoral Castle is the place where he spent many happy holidays.
From visiting her grandparents, King George V and Queen Mary as a child, to the last months of his life.
He organized numerous actual garden parties there and enjoyed watching events -such as the Braemar Highland Games- with other members of the royal family.
He spent much of the last years of the Prince Philip with him at Balmoral.
They stayed there together during the lockdown and celebrated their 73rd wedding anniversary in November 2020.
Balmoral it has been one of the residences of the British royal family since 1852when Prince Albert, husband of Queen Victoria, purchased the property and its original castle from the Farquharson family.
Later they would realize that the house was too small and was commissioned the construction of current cBalmoral Castle.
The castle is a example of Scottish manor architecture.
It is classified by Historic Environment Scotland as a category A building.
The new castle was completed in 1856 and the old castle was demolished shortly after.
It remains the private property of the Queen and it is not part of the Crown Estate.
It is a working estate, including grouse moorland, woodland and farmland.
Also herds of deer, highland cattle and ponies.
The royal family was at Balmoral when the Princess Diana died on August 31 of 1997 and initially became the focus of the days after.
On the Sunday morning after his death, the queen and princes charles, william and harry they attended a church service at nearby Crathie Kirk.
On the way home they stopped to see the floral tributes and the messages left by the public.
Here are some more images of the Queen and her family at Balmoral over the years:
