Balotelli in the national team? Mancini thinks about it for the internship on Wednesday- Corriere.it

Mario Balotelli could return to the national team, at least for the three-day internship, the call-ups will be on Monday. The Azzurri will be involved in the world playoffs on March 25th

Mario Balotelli ready for a surprising return to the national team? What is certain is that the coach Roberto Mancini is thinking of calling him for the internship that begins on Wednesday: the choices for the summons will be announced on Monday.

It could therefore be Mario, now Adana Demirspor striker, Turkish team coached by Vincenzo Montella, the surprise move by Mancio to reinforce the attack of the Azzurri, who on March 25 will have to face North Macedonia for the playoff semifinal that must open the doors to the World Cup in Qatar (if they beat Macedonia , the final will be with the winner between Portugal and Turkey on 29 March). Mario has just taken Covid, but has now returned negative and started on the bench in the match against Karagumruk, entering in the 82nd minute and signing a few seconds after the fourth goal of his team (Adanaspor won 5-0 and remains in the third place in the standings).