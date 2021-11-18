Balotelli in the national team? Super Mario submits his candidacy

After the debacle of the Italian national team in the matches against Swiss And northern Ireland and the outburst of the brother Enock, here it is to take the floor Mario Balotelli. Super Mario in recent days he was called by popular acclaim to return to wear the jersey ofItaly in order to solve the chronic offensive problems that are plaguing the gang of Roberto Mancini. Now it’s the same Balotelli talking, saying he is ready to go back to wearing the blue shirt.

Balotelli wants the national team: “I’m ready to return”

Balotelli has been a trending topic in recent days especially on Twitter, where many users have clamored for the name of Italy’s second best scorer in activity. To the microphones of OCW, Super Marior does not rule out his return to National:

“I feel good and I am fine after the last two and a half years, I feel ready to go back to wearing the Italy shirt. Would be a dream. I would leave Turkey on foot now if I knew I was among the Azzurri squad in March… ”.

Mario Balotelli and the relationship with Roberto Mancini

Roberto Mancini has obviously been a constant in the career of Balo. The Mancio in fact, he made him debut in the Nerazzurri 14 years ago, and he was also his coach at the best moment of his career, when at 22 he was leading the attack of the Manchester City Premier League Champion and dragged the Italian national team to the final of Euro 2020. Balotelli he admits during the interview that he had heard by phone Mancini in recent times:

“I have an open relationship with the coach, he told me what he wants from me so that I can return to the national team. And I will. I’ve heard it lately. What he wants from me he has already said several times. I don’t have to promise myself anything. He knows that if I’m fine why shouldn’t he call me? ”.

The latest experiences of Mario Balotelli

Between the 2019-2020 and 2020-2021 seasons, Super Mario he played in B series. Before Brescia from Cellino, then al Monza from Adriano Galliani And Silvio Berlusconi, already his “bosses” in the first experience with the shirt of Milan. However, both experiences in the cadet championship were really lacking in satisfactions. 10 goals in total in both seasons, about 30 overall appearances make the last two years real disappointments. But it is the same Balotelli to admit all this, with his usual irreverent style:

“The problems I’ve had a Brescia you know, there was a very special president. I did half of the season and I never played the other. For this col Monza i started late and also the choice to go in B. making this attempt did not go well. I’ve had two and a half difficult years, and it’s normal for the average goal to drop “.

From here on, no one knows what will happen. It is difficult in the current state of affairs to call him. It would indeed be a disgrace to the group that has reached this moment and also would not find it in a great moment despite the good performances in Turkey with the shirt ofAdana Demirspor. A further problem arises from the fact that between now and March, the period designated for the World Cup play-offs, there will be no more matches for the national team except for a possible internship at the end of January. So at the moment a convocation of Balotelli however, it seems somewhat unlikely.

