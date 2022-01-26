“Balotelli is not the move of despair”

FLORENCE – “Before leaving I wanted to thank the clubs that gave us the opportunity to have the boys here, it was not a Fifa date and therefore thanks for the availability. It’s a fair internship given the last few months, we have to evaluate many situations and that of Mario Balotelli is one of these . Card of despair? If it’s like the one before the European Championships, that’s fine, when we’re desperate we give our best, but that’s not the situation“. The press conference of the Italian national team coach Roberto Mancini inaugurates the blue meeting in Coverciano . No official match scheduled, just an internship with old and new elements to cement and prop up the group that – presumably – will play for access to the Qatar2022 World Cup with Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal: “They are not many days, but I thought it was right to evaluate players who have not come to us for a long time or have been injured. The door to the national team is always open to everyone for those who are still old, if there are players who can help us we are happy“.

Mancini on Balotelli

“On a technical level Mario has always been good, you have to see how he is physically, we lost some sight of it, seeing it live can be useful. A player must know how to integrate into an already built group that has worked very well, this becomes fundamental for us. This is not just the case with Mario. I believe that two training sessions, even if they are not many, can be used to have an evaluation. What did Balotelli promise me? Money…“, jokes the coach.

Mancini on Insigne

“I don’t know what Lorenzo will do. We have the races in March and he is still here, I don’t see any problems. And not even for those of June. Then there will be a window in September and then eventually the World Cup. Talking about it now seems soon to me“.

Mancini on Sensi

“The evaluations of these two days are also these. It is important and has great qualities, when he played with us he always did well. This also serves him“.

Mancini on Scamacca

“We have always believed in him. It has technical and physical qualities, it depends on him. Now he is also scoring continuously and this is important for a young boy. Anything can be, there may be that he can play. It will also depend on the condition of the players in March“.

Mancini on Zaniolo

“For me it’s a great attacking half-wing, I keep thinking this. Then he has the physique and the conclusion to play in attack: many things must be evaluated, such as the attacking midfielder gives us the possibility to be stronger in the offensive phase.“.

Mancini on the World Cup play-offs

“The possibility that the championship day before the play-offs will be postponed? I don’t know, the more days we have the better, but I don’t know what the situation will be like in March. Today I don’t see pressure, maybe there will be a week before and someone will start thinking about it, but it’s normal. Healthy pressure is good for you. On the other hand, we would have done without playing the play-offs, but we have “. Then a joke on the election of the President of the Republic: “They are already in trouble … I hope he is a person above the party and takes care of all citizens “.