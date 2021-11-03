Balotelli out for technical choice: Montella’s announcement

Mario Balotelli was excluded by Vincenzo Montella in the last championship challenge of Adana: here is the announcement

Defeat measure for theAdana Demirspor Vincenzo license plate Montella. The Italian forward, Mario Balotelli, initially sat on the bench: here are the reasons revealed by the coach.

Heavy defeat for Adana Demirspor, who fell at the home of Basaksehir (2-1) and is in twelfth place in the standings at 13 points.

READ ALSO >>> Serie B, 11th matchday | Fly to Brescia, Crotone disaster

Montella reveals the reasons for its non-use

Mario Balotelli he did not start in the last match of Adana, and so in the press conference Montella he revealed: “He had no problems. It was a technical decision, Balotelli said. Balotelli entered the field in place of Assombalonga at 68 ‘.

READ ALSO >>> Serie B, 11th matchday: Parma win, Pisa again draw >>

So far the former Inter And Milan he scored 5 goals in 12 overall matches between league and cup seasoned also by two winning assists. His dream also remains to return to the national team, but it won’t be that easy. The Turkish championship, the Super Lig, remains really difficult with teams that give a hard time throughout the game.