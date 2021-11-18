Sports

Balotelli ready to return to Italy: “I spoke to Mancini”

The latest on the Italian national team and the call-up of Mario Balotelli by Roberto Mancini, the forward reveals everything in an interview

The last on the Italian national team and the call-up of Mario Balotelli by Roberto Mancini, the striker reveals everything in an interview.

Balotelli ready to return to Italy

Mario Balotelli returns to the Italian national team? Here comes the interview of the attacker a OCW:

“I feel good and I am fine after the last 2 and a half years, I feel ready to return to the national team. It would be a dream. Would I leave Turkey on foot now if I knew I was in the Azzurri squad in March?

I have an excellent relationship with Mancini and have always had an excellent relationship. We have an open relationship, he told me what he wants from me so that I can return to the national team. And I will. Have I heard it lately? Yup.

What he wants from me he has already said several times. I don’t have to promise myself anything. He knows that if I’m fine why shouldn’t he call me? “.

