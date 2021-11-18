Balotelli: ‘Ready to return to the national team. I heard Mancini, why shouldn’t he call me? If I had had the same head as today as a child … ‘| First page

Interviewed by OCW the former Inter striker, Milan, Monza and Brescia, Mario Balotelli, spoke of the possibility of returning to the national team in view of the next play-offs to go to the World Cup. Now that he has found space and continuity with Adana Demirspor in Turkey, the striker is applying.

NATIONAL- “I feel good and I am fine after the last 2 and a half years, I feel ready to return to the national team. It would be a dream. I would leave Turkey on foot now if I knew I was among the Azzurri squad in March …”

LEFT-HANDED – “I have an excellent relationship with Mancini and I have always had an excellent relationship. We have an open relationship, he has told me what he wants from me so that I can return to the national team. And I will. Have I heard from him lately? Yes. “.

WHY NOT? – What he wants from me he has already said several times. I don’t have to promise myself anything. Does he know that if I’m fine why shouldn’t he call me?

AVERAGE GOAL DOWN – “Have I scored more goals before than now? With Nice well and then I had Marseille which went well there too. You know the problems I had in Brescia, there was a very particular president. I’ve never played any other game. That’s why I started late with Monza and even the choice to go to Serie B making this attempt didn’t go well. Today I don’t think I would make that choice again. Lately in the last period with Monza I was returning to levels . I’ve had two and a half difficult years, and it’s normal for the average goal to drop. “

ALL DONE? NO THANK YOU – “I don’t follow newspapers, articles, etc. My brother updates me and often says to me: ‘They really think you’re done.” I have never had the fear and the fear that I could not make a difference “.

COUPLE WITH PROPERTY – “If I would see myself in tandem with Ciro? Due to my characteristics I could play in pairs with everyone. And therefore yes also with Ciro. I can play well with everyone. If I would shoot penalties? I don’t answer openly because it would create controversy, but I think yes know that I also shoot penalties, I don’t think that’s new. What is the guy who plays football and doesn’t dream of being the forward for the national team. “

TURKEY – “Two and a half years ago, after Marseille, in theory I had to go to China. I asked Mancini if ​​he considered China and he made me understand that it was not the right thing. So I chose Brescia.”

CONFIDENCE – “There is one thing that I have never liked in Italy. Italy has won a European championship, it has set a record of victories, yet at the first setback it throws mud. A bit of optimism isn’t it? so many people write to me to return to the national team. But the truth is that: how do you manage to throw everything in the cow at the first obstacle? What makes me angry is that there are too many ignorant people in Italy. If you are a read website, a widely read newspaper, in the end you create the thought for people and not if they do it alone “.

PEDRI – “The problem of young people? With Mancini one played like that”.

FRATTESIS – “Frattesi is a good player, I played with him and he’s very strong. But we’re talking about qualifying for the World Cup.”

TERZINO FOR LEFT-HANDED? – “I can also score from 40 meters, if I need to play a right back in an emergency, I do it no problem”

OFFERS – “Before Turkey I refused an offer from Italy”.

MENTALLY – “What makes Italy think that I’m not mentally there? I’m not there with my head because I don’t score? I had physical problems, not my head. What do comparisons with Cassano have to do with it? a thousand shit, I did it like all the boys. If I had had my mind today so many things about me would not have been said, written etc. I was 17, it is normal that I sometimes went out, I thought about having fun. lies and a lot of ca …, but when you make a name for yourself it’s difficult “.

REPUTATION – “I know and have played with players who had zero professionalism, but on the pitch they went at 6000 per hour and they were also idols of the fans. If a child had a crest, did he have beautiful cars and women, is that a problem today? “.

UNTIL MARCH – “Mancini didn’t call me because he knows my potential and I’m not at that level yet. Now I have until March to get to the top of my condition. It’s not like I’m here to complain about not being called up. I’m not that far from mine. condition, I just have to work. “

GOALS – “Where can Adana go? We are doing well and we are not a bad team.”

CONDITION – “To date, I feel stronger as a football player now than in 2013. If I was 9.5 then I am now 7”

MOURINHO – “I had a wonderful relationship with Mourinho despite what they say. He had a superpower to make a super team at the level of people. It takes time, you will see that he resolves the issues. He won the Champions League with Porto, they were there. strong players, but not phenomena. He has shown he can win even in teams that are not very great. With all the respect of Roma, someone with Mourinho expects him to go to Real or Barcelona. “