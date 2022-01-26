Balotelli, that’s why Mancini called him and why he will serve in the play-offs | First page

I have always been very critical of Mario Balotelli. I don’t think he would have become a champion if he had had a different mind and higher ambitions. He will not become a champion even in old age because he lacks the balance and that minimum of common sense that help to live even in the most exciting situations. He is a good striker, very intermittent, gifted with a few strokes and with no inclination to help the team when not in possession of the ball.

If we add to this that Balotelli has always represented a disturbance within a group, you understand how much my position – and not just mine – was hostile to his return to the national team.

However, I think I know why the coach Roberto Mancini called him back for the internship these days and because, in the end, you hope to join him with Italy, who will play the World Cup in Qatar in two straight matches in March.

The first reason concerns the very certain goodness of mind of our coach I speak from personal experience. But in the specific case, I also write it because I know qHow much patience Mancini used towards Balotelli and how many opportunities it has given him to re-enter the circle of the players that matter.

Perhaps because he is a practicing Catholic, perhaps because he is a philanthropist, Roberto believes in redemption and redemption and in Mario, like others, he offered yet another opportunity knowing full well that the boy (so to speak because he is thirty-one years old) had a childhood of deprivation before being adopted by a family of respectable people. Unfortunately, certain scars do not heal and Mario’s often rebellious nature was hardly contained.

However Mancini knows how much Mario gave him when he was very young and hopes he can still give him, even if the emotional context in which the two playoff games will be played impose a behavioral discipline that Balotelli does not possess.

Yet I too, who have always opposed him, am convinced it was right to bring Balotelli back to the national team. First, because perhaps his best performances were in blue in the second place European Championship with Cesare Prandelli. Second, because it is objective that the attack of our national team does not show much.

Now, no one in their right mind can question Ciro Immobile who is by far the best top scorer in business. Epperò, on two single matches, an alternative like Balotelli’s might be plausible.

Always as long as he is physically well and returns the allegations of being perpetually overweight to the sender, Balotelli has many solutions to be decisive. From the dry and grazing shot to the header, from the acrobatic goal to that of opportunism. And then he has size, so in very physical games, he can make himself felt, he knows how to hold the ball, attack the depth, work in the narrow and long, thanks to his excellent technique.

Finally, even if it may seem paradoxical, Balotelli has a strong attachment to the blue jersey, the only one for which he would also play for free as a matter of pride and belonging.

The ball, as usual, passes to Mancini who, in addition to getting an idea these days, will have to keep Balotelli playing in Turkey monitored., that is, not exactly in a top-level championship, perhaps through the reports of Vincenzo Montella. The coach of the club has certainly helped Balotelli to return to the blue. Being able to make it flourish would be a double advantage. For the player who still has something to give and for the national team, never like now in need of a winning unpredictability.