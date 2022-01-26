“Balotelli to be evaluated. On the future of Insigne …”

Italy: Mancini’s press conference

“Before leaving I wanted to thank the clubs that gave us the opportunity to have the boys here, it wasn’t a FIFA date and so thanks for being available. It’s a fair internship given the last few months, we have to evaluate many situations and Mario’s is one of these “.

Mancini on the situation of Balotelli

“There are two training sessions, today and tomorrow and then the match on Friday morning. We will try a few different tactical situations, it is not two days. We will try things a little different, maybe it is also right. evaluate who had not been called for a long time like Balotelli or others. This internship can be a good thing. “

Mancini on the future of Insigne

“I don’t know what Lorenzo will do. We have the races in March and he is still here, I don’t see any problems. And not even for those in June. Then there will be a window in September and eventually the World Cup. Talking about it now seems soon to me.”

Mancini on Sensi

“The evaluations of these two days are also these. He is important and has great qualities, when he has played with us he has always done well. This also serves him”.

Mancini on Scamacca

“We have always believed in him. He has technical and physical qualities, he depends on him. Now he is also scoring goals continuously and this is important for a young boy. players in March “.

Mancini on Zaniolo

“For me he is a great attacking midfielder, I keep thinking this. Then he has the physique and the conclusion to play in attack: many things need to be evaluated, as the attacking midfielder gives us the possibility to be stronger. in the offensive phase “.