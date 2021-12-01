Balotelli will not forget the last match

Balotelli show, Mancini observes him from afar: the blue striker is one of the ‘eligible candidates’ to be protagonist in the playoffs in March

To the sound of goals Mario Balotelli hopes to snatch the ticket to fly to the playoffs with Italy in March. In the uncertainty linked to the bomber, with the solo Property certain of being a protagonist, albeit with numbers that are inconsistent with those of Lazio, the former Inter center forward would like to go back to wearing the national team jersey. Meanwhile, he has fun with his club and tries to convince Roberto with his performances Mancini, still looking for the ‘spare tip’ with Belotti in doubt due to physical problems and many others who are not convincing.

Italy, seen Balotelli?

In Turkey in the last few hours there is talk of Balotelli for the show in Adana Deirspor’s 5-0 success in the Turkish Cup against Serik Belediyespor. The team coached by the Italian Montella triumphed (also) thanks to Super Mario, author of a goal and an assist. Excellent performance by the blue who at the age of 31 has not yet lost hope of being a protagonist with the jersey that had seen him triumph in the middle of the 2012 European Championships.

On that occasion, with the double to Germany in the semifinal, Balotelli was on the roof of the bombers, it seemed the beginning of a great adventure, Italy had found its great and powerful center forward, but his talent was soon eclipsed. But it hasn’t completely faded away. The last game proves it. Others will be needed to convince Mancini and the Italians.