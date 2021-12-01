Sports

Balotelli will not forget the last match

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee7 hours ago
0 16 1 minute read

Balotelli in action
Balotelli (LaPresse)

Balotelli show, Mancini observes him from afar: the blue striker is one of the ‘eligible candidates’ to be protagonist in the playoffs in March

To the sound of goals Mario Balotelli hopes to snatch the ticket to fly to the playoffs with Italy in March. In the uncertainty linked to the bomber, with the solo Property certain of being a protagonist, albeit with numbers that are inconsistent with those of Lazio, the former Inter center forward would like to go back to wearing the national team jersey. Meanwhile, he has fun with his club and tries to convince Roberto with his performances Mancini, still looking for the ‘spare tip’ with Belotti in doubt due to physical problems and many others who are not convincing.

All the news on SERIE A and more: CLICK HERE!

Balotelli in action
Balotelli (LaPresse)

Italy, seen Balotelli?

In Turkey in the last few hours there is talk of Balotelli for the show in Adana Deirspor’s 5-0 success in the Turkish Cup against Serik Belediyespor. The team coached by the Italian Montella triumphed (also) thanks to Super Mario, author of a goal and an assist. Excellent performance by the blue who at the age of 31 has not yet lost hope of being a protagonist with the jersey that had seen him triumph in the middle of the 2012 European Championships.

READ ALSO >>> From England: “Mancini, no World Cup: immediately goodbye to Italy”

On that occasion, with the double to Germany in the semifinal, Balotelli was on the roof of the bombers, it seemed the beginning of a great adventure, Italy had found its great and powerful center forward, but his talent was soon eclipsed. But it hasn’t completely faded away. The last game proves it. Others will be needed to convince Mancini and the Italians.

Previous article“PSG, there is already the first victim”: the blow changes everything

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee7 hours ago
0 16 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Chirico: ‘Arm wrestling between Juve and Ramsey who wants to leave, but on his terms. And society loses … ‘

2 weeks ago

Elkann: ‘Juve investigation? Collaboration and trust in the judiciary. On the Ronaldo affair … ‘| First page

1 day ago

on social media anger and accusations after Italy-Switzerland- Corriere.it

3 weeks ago

Juve, without Ronaldo the attack is from the relegation zone: the solution is only one, but yet another case does not help | First page

3 days ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button