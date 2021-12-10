News

Baltimore is the winner of X Factor 2021

Baltimore is the winner of the fifteenth edition of the X Factor. The singer, after the final round against gIANMARIA, triumphed to the delight of his judge Hell Raton and the whole audience at home, who supported him from the first episode.

After a incredible opening, with the return to the stage (or rather “at home”) of Måneskin, it’s time for the first heat. The four finalists thus performed alongside their respective judges.

The Måneskin on stage at the X Factor 2021 final, photo by Jule Hering

Coldplay arrives on the stage of the final of X Factor 2021

At the end of this first round, Ludovico Tersigni, an excellent host, announced the arrival of the international super guests: the Coldplay. Chris Martin’s band brought their recent hits to the stage of the Mediolanum Forum in Assago: Higher Power And My Universe, their first collaboration with BTS.

Coldplay
Coldplay on stage at the X Factor 2021 final, photo by Jule Hering

Thus, it was time for the first elimination. Fellow left the stage of the X Factor 2021 final, the latest competitor in Mika’s roster.

Fellow
Fellow with his judge Mika on the stage of the X Factor 2021 final, photo by Jule Hering

During the second heat the Bengala Fire, gIANMARIA and Baltimora, the three remaining finalists presented their Best Of. However, before discovering the artists who clashed during the final, the stage of the Mediolanum Forum in Assago welcomed the Måneskin. The Roman band performed bringing their great hits of this incredible year: I Wanna Be Your Slave, Shut Up and Good And OH MAMA. Before the final, Bengala Fire left the stage.

The last heat between the super finalists Baltimore and gIANMARIA

We have thus arrived at the crucial moment: the final. Here Baltimore and gIANMARIA have brought their respective unpublished, Other And The suicides. In the end, Hell Raton’s protege triumphed, in a truly incredible final and with a forum that was finally (almost) full.

.

