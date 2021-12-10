Baltimore won X Factor 2021. The singer and producer of the Hell Raton roster beat gIANMARIA in the last part of the final. In third place the only band left in the race, Bengala Fire, and fourth Fellow.

Baltimora – who is actually called Edoardo Spinsante – presented himself to the talent with one of his songs and during the live stage he sang songs by Carmen Consoli, Adele, Lucio Battisti and Morgan. After the duet with Fulminacci in the semifinals, he closed his X Factor with the unreleased Other, which you can listen to below.

The final opened with duets between competitors and judges: the first to perform was Fellow, who sang with Mika Underwater. Immediately after, it was the turn of Baltimore and Hell Raton (with Otherside by Red Hot Chili Peppers), then gIANMARIA and Emma (Our relationship by Vasco Rossi) and Bengala Fire with Manuel Agnelli (In Between Days dei Cure).

It was also the evening of the super guests, that is Coldplay, who brought them to the Forum stage Higher Power And My Universe, and of course Måneskin, back to X Factor after second place four years ago. “Thank you for welcoming us once again on a stage that is so important to us,” they wrote on Twitter. “It was magical.”