Balvin suspends his concert tour in the United States

Through his Instagram account, paisa J Balvin announced on Tuesday the suspension of his tour in the United States “José”, which was scheduled to start on April 19, due to “unforeseen production challenges” related to the pandemic of covid-19.

As reported by the artist himself, these difficulties prevent him from offering his followers “the best possible show”, before which he is forced to make the “difficult decision” to postpone until further notice the tour that was to start in San Antonio (Texas) and comprised a total of 27 dates.

“I feel grateful for all your love and support and at the same time I am very excited to meet each of you again on the road to celebrate together and continue with the high vibes,” said the Colombian in a message in Spanish and English.

The interpreter stated that together with his team he works on every detail and that he hopes in the “next weeks” to announce the new dates of the American tour, for which the tickets will continue to be valid.