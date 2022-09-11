Bam presents “The Route to Financial Well-being”, an interactive space to learn and grow as a family

Bam, a financial entity that considers people to be the center of its actions, announced the Bam Financial Well-Being Route, a family space that will provide information on financial issues in a clear, simple and transparent manner, as well as solutions to specific needs, with the objective of positively impacting the financial health of Guatemalans.

The Route to Financial Well-being Bam will be located in the facilities of the Guatemalan Railway Museum, in zone 1, where they will provide personalized advice to reach financial happiness, entertainment activities will be carried out for all visitors, such as artistic representations, dynamics for enjoy with the family, educational games for children, food and many more surprises.

Read also: Bam celebrates 96 years reaffirming its commitment and closeness to Guatemalans

“At Bam one of our main commitments is to stay close to people and this is precisely the objective of La Ruta al Bienestar Financiero, an activity created to become the path that leads Guatemalan families to achieve good financial health and discover the route to go from dreaming to achieving your goals”, commented Carlos Torres, brand manager of Bam.

Since 2020, with the launch of the virtual platform Financiera-mente, Bam has focused its efforts on creating spaces where people have access to clear financial education.

In 2021, it made the Transparent Agency available to Guatemalans, which sought to promote a healthy financial life. Informing in a simple way, giving security tips and explaining key concepts and products.

“The Route to Financial Well-being Bam”

Today, that concept has evolved and “The Route to Financial Well-Being Bam” was created. An activity that will accompany people so that they can solve all their financial doubts, in the company of the main motivator of their lives: the family.

“At Bam we are proud to contribute to the dreams of Guatemalans through simple, clear and transparent language. For this reason, we put at your fingertips all the necessary information to help you meet your personal and family goals”, added Torres.

The Bam Financial Welfare Route will be available every Saturday and Sunday from August 27 to October 16. From 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Inside the museum you will find amenities for all family members and admission to the Railway Museum is free. In addition, Bam cardholders will have exclusive discounts when paying with their card at the different stores that will be there. As well as a 50% discount on the purchase of tickets for travel tickets on the train that will be available at the same time. This when making your reservation in advance by writing on WhatsApp to the number 4214-9161.

With the creation of this space, Bam reaffirms its commitment to being an innovative bank. Transforming the concept of financial education within the framework of its purpose of promoting sustainable development to achieve the well-being of all.