Bama Altopascio corsair in Livorno »La Gazzetta di Lucca

Sport: basketball

Sunday, October 31 2021, 11:50 am

US LIVORNO 64

BAMA ALTOPASCIO 81

(15-21; 45-33; 51-66; 64-81)

Referees: Giannini and Vagniluca

LIVORNO: Colley 6, Del Monte 17, Mealli 5, Locci 2, Pantosti 7, Vivone 6, Fiore 12, Artioli 3, Lulli 6, Armillei. Herds Cerri

BAMA: Salazar 11, Lorenzi 10, Bini Emanele 10, Pellegrini 8, Creati 9, Duties 9, Chiarugi 8, Arrabito 12, Pinzani 4, Del Frate. All. Giuntoli

“Tonight I really enjoyed” This is the phrase of a rosablù fan at the exit from PalaCosmelli, “what else” George Clooney would say. Yes, a fun match, sometimes spectacular.

Bama showed off two offensive quarters from fine palates (33-45), with the reinforcement of a partial 11 to 0 at the beginning of the third period (33-56): result in the freezer. Objectively, Bama was favored by an initial phase of the championship that was softer than others, but in Livorno it was a beautiful sight, the future is a hypothesis.

There was (relative) fear for Colley’s debut who started with 4 points only to be completely neutralized. There was a need to pay attention to Del Monte who, perhaps with a few too many shots, responded with 17 final points. Finally, there was to make up for the absence of Filippo Creati and then to rely on the greatest technique, experience and physicality of the rose-blue: done.

A collective response with 5 double-digit athletes and 3 in the border area. After a balanced start, Bama stretches with the baskets of Salazar and Lorenzi, two percussions by a sumptuous Marco Creati (MVP of the match) and two supports in the trap by Bini Enabulele. The second period begins with a triple as soft as a marshmallow by Salazar, topped with a very heavy 2 on 2 by Doveri from his tile outside the arc.

Arrabito enters and makes everyone understand why 15 years ago he was a protagonist in Serie B: 2 out of 2 from three points and 1 out of 1 from two in 3 minutes. The Bama flies to +16 (43-27) with Livorno that is not there and responds with Vivone, Del Monte and Lulli. 45-33 at the interval and megapartial high ascent of 11 to 0 (56-33). Promenade on the croisette? No.

Livorno has the great merit of never giving up placing an 8 to 2, with the connivance of some distractions of the Tau franchise, with some athletes in obvious oxygen debt. Pellegrini calmed the ambitions of the hosts with 3 jumps from 4 meters for the +15 on the third whistle (51-66). Last fraction and the local amaranths arrive at -11 to 3’40 “.

In theory, the gap can be filled. But Arrabito returns and continues to paint with two oxygenating baskets. There are 6 points from Mister utility Chiarugi, who is on the Tau team as a moment act to the headache, to place a 1-2 near the iron, with the addition of a 3-meter free-kick. Cerri’s guys have the merit of believing in it but it’s game set and match. There is time for a pinzani esitation basket who allows himself the luxury of finding a hole in the valley that seemed obscured by Colley. Now the toughest matches for the Via Marconi franchise begin, but we had fun. There is no rain on this.